WFP Niger Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

5,189 mt* of food assistance distributed

USD 1.62 m* of cash-based transfers made

USD 94.2 m six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements.

1.16 million * people assisted In June 2021

These are preliminary figures

Strategic Updates

• On 1 July, WFP extended the Level 3 Emergency Response in the Central Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger) for another 6 months, until 31 December. This decision was made in respect of the scale and complexity of the emergency, the humanitarian impact on civilians, the access constraints, and the reduced assistance of WFP due to the lack of funds. The extension underlines the need for continued support in both funding and expertise in access negotiation.

• As part of the emerging WFP-GIZ partnership, WFP and GIZ/PRO-RES carried out 2 joint missions in Tahoua and Zinder regions and 2 workshops. The latter were to identify and better define key collaboration opportunities in WFP’s resilience intervention areas for enhanced complementarity and synergy. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) is currently being drafted between the two agencies.

• WFP-UNICEF ‘Enhanced Partnership’: On 18 June, WFP and UNICEF held a meeting to analyze the progress of the joint activities implemented. It was decided that going forward, management coordination meetings are necessary to keep track of progress made and to discuss about specific topics to better clarify roles and responsibilities and inform more concretely complementarities and implementation.