WFP Niger Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

8,791 mt of food assistance distributed in May

USD 1,551,754 cash-based transfers made in May

1,116,941 people assisted in May

USD 59 m six months net funding requirements (July – December 2020)

Operational Updates

• The state of emergency in Niger, enacted as a response to the COVID-19 emergency, is active until 11 July 2020.

• WFP is collaborating with UNICEF, the World Bank and the Government Dispositif National (DNPGCCA) to strengthen the existing social protection system in Niger, and in particular scale up the Adaptive Social Protection programme (ASP) to provide a timely response to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19. Various rounds of consultations have taken place with the Government and partners to finalize and operationalize the joint COVID ASP scale up concept note, however funding is insufficient to cover the ASP COVID needs.

• Schools in Niger reopened for 45 days from 2 June to 15 July to allow for the completion of the school year. WFP continued distributing take-home rations covering three-months from April to June, serving as an essential safety net for children and families in rural areas.

Remaining stock from end of June will be used for an additional 15-days (until 15 July) where possible.

• The WFP response for the pastoral lean season (April – May) has been completed. In line with its adapted COVID-19 Response Strategy, WFP was providing two-three months cumulative distributions to targeted beneficiaries. WFP, the Government and partners have commenced the agricultural lean season (June – August) response. Due to food procurement constraints and availability, WFP will shift back to providing monthly distributions for the agricultural lean season response in place of cumulative distributions. Compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures (social distancing, facemasks wearing, handwashing at distribution sites and sensitization) by WFP and partners is continuing.

• WFP Niger food procurement constraints experienced over the past months are affecting crisis response activities (lean season, rapid response mechanism and protracted crisis response). The country office continues to face major food gaps due to delays in delivery and cancellations from local suppliers and long lead times for international procurement – all framed within the COVID-19 context in general. WFP aims to reach all prioritized beneficiaries but may have to distribute reduced rations due to the unavailability of certain commodities (partial or total cuts already applied to vegetable oil and salt as part of the general food distribution ration).

• Access to vulnerable populations is still restricted. On 5 June, the Governor of the Maradi region ordered the suspension of all humanitarian operations (including food distributions) to communities situated along the Niger/Nigeria border until further notice to better monitor refugee movements, especially cross-border.

WFP Niger has been working with UNHCR and OCHA in seeking clarification from the Government on the continuation of humanitarian assistance for these communities. This region counted 40,000 refugees from January to May, with another 15,000 being relocated by UNHCR, for an estimated total of 55,000 refugees as of June 2020. A total of 10,000 IDPs and 17,500 people from the host population in need of food assistance are targeted by WFP.

• Access to areas on the border strip with Mali is still prohibited in the Tahoua region where military escorts remains an obligation. The prohibition on assisting recently displaced persons (refugees and displaced persons) continues in Telemces and other sites following the Intikane ZAR attack on 31 May, except for persons in special need (PSN) identified in Telemces. Food (WFP) and emergency shelter (UNHCR will be distributed by end of June 2020. This is putting additional constraints on humanitarian operations in this region where access is already restricted due to security issues.

• On 24 June 2020, staff of the national NGO Action et Programme d’impact au Sahel (APIS), a WFP cooperating partner in the Tillabéri region, were ambushed by armed individuals in the village of Bossey Bangou in the commune of Torodi. Eleven members of an APIS mission - who were assisting vulnerable households for the lean season response were kidnapped. The NGO was carrying out targeting activities with a view to providing food assistance to vulnerable foodinsecure populations during the lean season in an area characterized by a high prevalence of food insecurity. As a precautionary measure, WFP and APIS immediately suspended their operations in Torodi Department (i.e. monitoring of activities, targeting of households, food aid deliveries and distributions) until further notice. The resumption of WFP operations in the area is coordinated with the national authorities and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT). In the framework of the HCT, WFP remains committed to provide support to local partners operating in insecure areas throughout the country.