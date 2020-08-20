WFP Niger Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

3,617 mt of food assistance distributed in June

USD 2.58 m cash-based transfers made in June

1,244,145 people assisted in June

USD 31 m six months net funding requirements (August – January 2021)

Operational Updates

• In Niger, the state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 emergency put in place since 27 March has been extended from 12 July 2020 for a further three months.

• WFP is collaborating with the government Dispositif National (DNPGCCA), UNICEF, and the World Bank to strengthen the existing social protection system in Niger, and in particular scale up the Adaptive Social Protection programme (ASP) to provide a timely response to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19. The ASP assistance is a three-month cash assistance distributed in one instalment in line with the existing World Bank-funded national ASP programme in Niger. In July, WFP undertook preparatory steps, such as fine-tuning the targeting methodology, to be able to implement the ASP COVID-19 assistance between August and September once funding will be confirmed from various donor sources.

• During the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in Niger, when a series of government preventive measures were in place, WFP Niger provided a three-month take-home ration to 150,000 schoolchildren (covering April-to-June). The Government later authorized the reopening of schools for 45 days from 2 June to 15 July to allow for the completion of the school year. However, due to COVID-19 prevention measures, school feeding activities could not resume, and the provision of take-home rations remained in place.

WFP provided an additional 15-days take-home ration in July to cover the remaining school days in the schools where some stocks remained after 30 June. School grants were also provided to adolescent girls in rural areas. Schools in Niger are now closed since 15 July and will re-open in early October.

• WFP, the Government and partners are in the midst of the agricultural lean season (June – August) response. WFP is providing monthly distributions whilst encountering certain operational constraints. Humanitarian access restrictions due to insecurity and limited physical access due to road conditions during the rainy season have impacted the speed of distributions in addition to the difficulties faced in the procurement of certain commodities. Some measures have been taken to mitigate delay associated with long lead time and lack of availability at the local level during the lean season when needs are highest, including requesting a transfer from resilience (strategic outcome 4) and crisis (strategic outcome 1) activities as certain food assistance or asset activities could not be implemented as planned due to the COVID-19 preventative restrictions, this has been achieved thanks to donor flexibility.

• However, the country office still faces major food gaps for the coming months (post -lean season assistance) due to delays in delivery and cancellations from local suppliers and long lead times for international procurement.

• In Maradi region, the suspension of all humanitarian operations (including food distributions) to communities along the Niger/Nigeria border was lifted on 14 July. This decision is the result of sustained advocacy by UNHCR, WFP and key partners in the region to allow humanitarian actors to reach these vulnerable communities with much needed assistance.

• WFP has taken a series of measures to prepare for the gradual and safe return of staff to the office, including preparing a Standard Operation Plan and action plan with UN agencies, ensuring the sanitary preparation on office premises, and trainings of cleaners and security personnel. A gradual return to the office will begin on 10 August.