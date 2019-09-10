WFP Niger Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

8,032 mt of food assistance distributed in June

US$ 1.27 m cash-based transfers in June

US$ 43.5 m six months (August 2019-January 2020) net funding requirements

1.07 m people assisted from January to June

Strategic Updates

• WFP continues to prepare for a worsening humanitarian situation in areas bordering Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso. Scenarios on the evolution of the need for food assistance under the assumption of a deteriorating security context were developed for the post-lean season period (Sep-Dec 2019) as well as for 2020.

• Rainfall levels were registered at average at the end of July with normal crop growth observed in most parts of the country. However, some areas within Dosso, Maradi, Tillabéry and Tahoua region have, experienced dry periods and need to be monitored.

• WFP exceptionally continued its local market purchases during the lean season considering the fact that market conditions for cereals and pulses remained favourable, which is very unusual during this time of the year. The price for millet, for instance, was one fifth below the five-year average in June. WFP is purchasing 3,800 mt of cereals and 1,200 mt of pulses from local traders, in addition to 3,500 mt of cereals purchased earlier this year. Moreover, 2,800 mt of cereals and 1,600 mt of pulses have been acquired from smallholder farmers in 2019.

• WFP increased the number of its staff dedicated to the food security cluster to reinforce coordination capacities in emergency settings.