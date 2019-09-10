10 Sep 2019

WFP Niger Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (258.74 KB)

In Numbers

8,032 mt of food assistance distributed in June

US$ 1.27 m cash-based transfers in June

US$ 43.5 m six months (August 2019-January 2020) net funding requirements

1.07 m people assisted from January to June

Strategic Updates

• WFP continues to prepare for a worsening humanitarian situation in areas bordering Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso. Scenarios on the evolution of the need for food assistance under the assumption of a deteriorating security context were developed for the post-lean season period (Sep-Dec 2019) as well as for 2020.

• Rainfall levels were registered at average at the end of July with normal crop growth observed in most parts of the country. However, some areas within Dosso, Maradi, Tillabéry and Tahoua region have, experienced dry periods and need to be monitored.

• WFP exceptionally continued its local market purchases during the lean season considering the fact that market conditions for cereals and pulses remained favourable, which is very unusual during this time of the year. The price for millet, for instance, was one fifth below the five-year average in June. WFP is purchasing 3,800 mt of cereals and 1,200 mt of pulses from local traders, in addition to 3,500 mt of cereals purchased earlier this year. Moreover, 2,800 mt of cereals and 1,600 mt of pulses have been acquired from smallholder farmers in 2019.

• WFP increased the number of its staff dedicated to the food security cluster to reinforce coordination capacities in emergency settings.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.