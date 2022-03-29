WFP Niger Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

1.4 million* people assisted in January 2022

USD 98.7 m six-month (February to July 2022) net funding requirements.

489 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

Strategic Updates

WFP, FAO and UNICEF held a joint donor meeting on 25 January to inform donors of the unfolding crisis and advocate for urgent funding. As of the end of January, the overall funding gap for the three agencies is at USD 257 million for 2022.

Given the ongoing food and nutrition crisis, the Government set up an emergency response plan of USD 280 million to be implemented between November 2021 and March 2022. The estimated funding gap of this plan is 71 percent (USD 200 million). In February, an updated response plan will be set up by the Government covering the needs until December 2022. WFP isrevising its budget to scale up activities for 2022 and target 2 million people under crisis response, and 1.8 million under the integrated resilience package.

Operational Updates

Due to insufficient funding, WFP has been forced to gradually reduce the ration size provided to beneficiaries, first by 20 percent in May 2021, then by 30 percent in October 2021, and finally by 50 percent in January 2022. The latest ration cut is impacting over 586,100 people.

In January, UNHAS transported 943 passengers and 2.7 metric tons of cargo. UNHAS operations are only funded until 27 March 2022. Urgent funding is required to continue the provision of UNHAS services to the humanitarian community.

In response to the crisis, WFP received USD 5.2 million from the Underfunded Emergency Window (UFE) of the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). On 5 January, OCHA approved the Framework for Collective Anticipatory Action Pilot in Niger, which will use forecasts of a possible drought to trigger collective humanitarian anticipatory action through multi-sectoral activities. WFP’s proposal to CERF was approved in January. USD 5.2 million will be allocated to WFP if drought parameters are triggered. With the funding from CERF and the Government of Norway, WFP plans to reach 200,000 people in 29 vulnerable communes to mitigate the effects of a forecasted drought.

Food assistance for assets (FFA) activities resumed in midJanuary in the 2018-2021 sites, while the new sites for 2022 are being identified. WFP is currently reaching 650,000 people through FFA activities and plans to scale up to 1.2 million under the ongoing budget revision.