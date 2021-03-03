WFP Niger Country Brief, January 2021

Operational Updates

• The start of 2021 was marked by a spike in attacks of non-state armed groups (NSAGs). On 2 January, NSAGs attack resulted in 105 deaths and 26 injuries in two villages in the southwestern region of Tillabéri. Further to the attack, WFP provided timely food assistance to 10,000 IDPs and vulnerable host populations through the rapid response mechanism (RRM).

• School feeding activities resumed alongside the reopening of schools on 4 January 2021. Canteens reopened in all 922 schools supported by WFP, targeting 155,000 beneficiaries. Cash transfers to school committees are underway in 554 schools out of the 922 schools supported by WFP.

• To support the Government with monitoring systems and databases, WFP is launching “School Connect”, a digital platform to access real-time information related to school meal activities, which will improve programme implementation. The pilot phase of the project will be implemented in 50 schools with canteens, including in insecure areas, starting in March 2021. A pre-pilot phase has been launched in eight schools in Tillabéri and Tahoua, where trainings of school staff are in preparation under the supervision of WFP’s IT team.

• WFP targeted approximately 260,000 people for the first round of emergency distributions to flood-affected households, and more than 180,000 people for the second round. Through the first round, WFP reached over 240,000 (92 percent) people in the eight regions. For the second round, targeted beneficiaries were reduced to 170,000, as assessments showed a lower number of vulnerable people. As of 21 January, 100 percent of the 170,000 beneficiaries targeted through the second round of distributions were assisted.

• WFP’s initial plan to scale up resilience activities to new sites in April 2020 and reach 180,000 new beneficiaries was postponed to early 2021 due to the government’s COVID-19 preventative measures. Preparations are ongoing, and activities are planned to start in February.

• BMZ regional workshops towards a harmonized Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) approach in the Sahel are being held from 19 January to 10 February with the aim of providing an operational exchange among WFP, UNICEF and the Word Bank and developing a concrete and harmonized action plan.