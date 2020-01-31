WFP Niger Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

6,789 mt of food assistance distributed in December

US$ 1.92m cash-based transfers made in December

580,434 people assisted in December

US$ 78m six months net funding requirements (Feb - Jul 2020)

Strategic Updates

• Access restrictions imposed on humanitarian organizations continue to create operational challenges. In January, beneficiaries in the Tillabéri region were the most affected. Access restriction and military escorts imposed by the Government prevented WFP from reaching 12,500 Malian refugees and host community members in Abala in January. Unless access is restored, an additional 121,000 people are likely to be affected from February onwards. WFP will strive to prevent a disruption of food and nutrition assistance in cooperation with local partners, adopting a low-profile approach.

• WFP increased its efforts to raise global awareness of humanitarian needs in the Sahel. WFP’s Country Director Sory Ouane interviewed with French TV broadcasters “France24” and “TV5” on 20 January, thereby placing a focus on the worsening security situation in the Liptako-Gourma region (border area with Mali and Burkina Faso). The interview can be accessed here. Mr Ouane also reached out to a US audience with a podcast, prepared with WFP USA. The WFP Country Director highlighted how violent conflicts significantly increased vulnerabilities and that the outlook for the upcoming lean season (June to August 2020) was worrying.

• The country office invited international donor representatives to a briefing on WFP’s main achievements in 2019 and challenges to expect in 2020, stressing that the results of the latest food and nutrition insecurity assessment (Nov 2019 Cadre Harmonisé) called for an increase of the 2020 budget for emergency operations.

• Country Director Sory Ouane attended WFP’s Global Management meeting 2020 which took place in London. The key topic discussed included WFP’s approach to take into account environmental issues.

• WFP, FAO and IFAD (the Rome-based Agencies - RBA) are developing a joint pluriannual RBA action plan to scale-up joint RBA programming and optimize interventions.