WFP Niger Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

1.8 million* people assisted in February 2022

• 860,000 through crisis response

• 960,000 through resilience building

USD 109 million six-month (March-August 2022) net funding requirements.

267 metric tons of food assistance distributed USD 1.6 million cash-based transfers made

Strategic Updates

• Following its USD 280 million emergency response plan for November 2021 to March 2022, the Government elaborated a USD 481 million National Support Plan until December 2022. In support of the plan, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) developed the USD 553 million 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which targets 2.3 million vulnerable people (62 percent of those in need). The Government continues to warn on the severity of the ongoing crisis and calls for international assistance.

• WFP is revising its budget to scale up activities for 2022 and target 2 million people under crisis response and 1.8 million under the integrated resilience package (150 and 38 percent increase respectively).

• On 9 February, the Governor of Niamey announced that the H5N1 influenza virus had been detected in three poultry farms in Niamey, and put in place a ban on trading poultry products, on the export of poultry products to other regions, and ordered the disinfection and monitoring of all infected areas. As poultry trading is a common source of livelihood in Niger, the ban will directly impact vulnerable households that are dependent on this form of trade.

• On 15 February, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme visited Niger and WFP’s operations, and raised awareness on the Government’s call for action to address the immediate food needs of the population, while continuing to invest in long-term solutions to achieve zero hunger in the Sahel.

Operational Updates

• Due to insufficient funding, WFP has been forced to gradually reduce the emergency ration size provided to vulnerable people, first by 20 percent in May 2021, then by 30 percent in October 2021, and finally by 50 percent in January 2022, which continued throughout February. The latest ration cut is impacting over 586,100 people.

• In February 2022, UNHAS transported 1,024 passengers, 2.5 metric tons of cargo, two medical evacuations, and carried out six special flights. The current funding level allows UNHAS to operate until midApril 2022. Urgent funding is required to continue the provision of UNHAS services to the humanitarian community.

• Following the Government’s decision to suspend food distributions and close the ZAR Intikana refugee camp in the department of Tillia (Tahoua region) in June 2021, as a result of increased non-state armed group (NSAG) activity, WFP and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) have been in discussions with authorities to resume food distributions. On 10 February, WFP met with local authorities to discuss the authorization of the anticipated pastoral lean season response to more than 20,000 refugees and IDPs in Tillia and Tassara communes. A multi-sectoral needs assessment mission by UNHCR is planned for March-April, with potential WFP participation.