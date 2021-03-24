WFP Niger Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

7,187 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 11.8 m of cash-based transfers made*

USD 112 m six months (March – August 2021) net funding requirements.

923,162 people* assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

• The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the Plan de Soutien were launched on 4 February. The total budget is USD 523 million for the HRP and USD 351 million the Plan de Soutien. WFP plans to cover around 1 million (60 percent) of the beneficiaries targeted by the Plan de Soutien.

• WFP’s resilience integrated package activities (Food for Assets [FFA], education and nutrition) have gradually resumed from December 2020 and are active in all existing sites since January 2021, targeting 474,000 beneficiaries and ensuring the observance of the COVID-19 preventive measures. New site will be launched in March 2021, targeting a total of 180 000 new beneficiaries.

• WFP aims to support the Dispositif National de Prévention et de Gestion des Crises Alimentaires (DNPGCA) in building a more shock-responsive Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) system. As there is the potential for additional funding for the ASP COVID-19 response, WFP is now consulting with the Government, UNICEF, and the World Bank to design the second phase of the assistance. The first phase was completed at the end of January.

• The BMZ regional Workshop “Towards a harmonized ASP approach in the Sahel” was carried out between 19 January and 10 February around the UNICEF and WFP joint social protection programme in Mali, Niger, and Mauritania. The workshop aimed at providing an operational exchange amongst WFP, UNICEF, and the World Bank to formulate a common understanding of ASP and enhance coordination between the three agencies. Through the workshop, WFP Niger developed a joint WFP-UNICEF-World Bank action plan on supporting the strengthening of the government’s ASP.

• A webinar on the Pana Africa Great Green Wall (PAGGW) project was held on 17 February to discuss the USD 20 billion in funding pledges announced at the “One Planet Summit Biodiversity” on 11 January 2021 in Paris, and the importance of identifying the appropriate policy and coordination actions to successfully confirm this funding. WFP is advocating for the financing of existing programmes, such as WFP’s resilience activities, as a good way to scale up the PAGGW programme.

• Following the announcement of the results of the presidential elections on 23 February, demonstrations and civil unrest erupted in Niamey and Zinder, resulting in at least two deaths and 470 arrests. Mobile data connection was shut down from 24 February to 5 March. Final decision is pending from the constitutional court.

• Despite the reopening of Nigeria's borders on 16 January, the flow of cereals from northern Nigeria is operating at a very slow pace. A generalized increase in the prices of millet and sorghum, the two staple foods, is anticipated over the second quarter of 2021. This will have an important implication for WFP's operational costs for food procurement. In coordination with its partners in the Système d'Information des Marches Agricoles (SIMA), WFP will continue monitoring market conditions to inform its strategy for scaling up cash-for-work programmes in certain regions.