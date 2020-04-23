WFP Niger Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

1,050 mt of food assistance distributed in February

US$1.43 m cash-based transfers made in February

472,874 people assisted in January

US$99 six months net funding requirements (Mar-Aug 2020)

Strategic Updates

• On 23 February, the government of Niger adopted the national humanitarian assistance plan for 2020 (Plan de soutien 2020). This year, for the first time, the national plan as well as the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2020) of the humanitarian community draw upon the same vulnerability analysis. The Government foresees to assist, among others,

1.93m people during the lean season (June-August) as well as 1.08m people with food assistance for assets (FFA/CFA) outside of the lean season. Furthermore, it foresees to assist 226,000 refugees year-round and 150,000 IDPs for three months, using the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM). To tackle malnutrition, the Government aims to assist 521,821 children, aged 6-23 months, suffering from moderate acute malnutrition as well as 376,444 pregnant and lactating women.

• WFP Niger is contributing to the Plan de Soutien 2020.

Funding permitting, WFP’s implementation plan would cover 24 percent of the Government’s lean season target, 37 percent of the planned assistance to refugees as well as 25 percent of the RRM target. Furthermore, it would cover 29 percent of the FFA/CFA target.

• On 28 February, WFP extended the level 3 (L3) regional emergency operation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger until 31 December 2020. The L3 response was initially activated for 6 months (September 2019 to March 2020).

• WFP Niger, in collaboration with the government and key stakeholders, organized a workshop with the aim to operationalize the WFP Niger Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020-2024. Workshop participants were informed on the strategic orientation of the CSP 2020-2024.

• In February, WFP Niger began adopting precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizers have been distributed in all offices and it is mandatory to wash hands when entering WFP buildings. Sensibilization sessions have been organized with staff. WFP’s business continuity plan is available and will be updated as the situation unfolds, and arrangements taken to facilitate working from home. WFP coordinates actively through the UN Country Team to harmonize efforts.

• Access in Tillabéry and Tahoua regions remain an issue of great concern. WFP continues its modus operandi in low profile - distributions and third-party monitoring carried out by local partners in close coordination with security forces, while advocating for better access through the Humanitarian Country Team.

• On 01 February, the Governor of Maradi requested to halt food distributions to Nigerian refugees residing in host villages on the Nigerian border, following continuous security incidents in the area and to accelerate the voluntary relocation of refugees away from the border. As a consequence, WFP was only able to assist those refugees that chose to be relocated away from the border.

UNHCR and WFP actively liaised with the Governor’s office to resume distributions for everyone as soon as possible.