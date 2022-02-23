WFP Niger Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

4,577 mt* of food distributed

USD 5,850,000* of cash-based transfers made

USD 77 m six months (January to June 2022) net funding requirements.

1 million people assisted In December 2021

* These are preliminary figures

Strategic Updates

Ongoing food and nutrition crisis: The Government made an unprecedented move to raise the alarm on the looming food crisis in Niger, putting together an emergency response plan of over USD 280 million to be implemented between November 2021 and March 2022. This is as a result of the November 2021 Cadre Harmonisé (CH), showing 2.5 million in people in need during the current phase (October - December 2021) and projecting 3.6 million during the next lean season (June – August 2022). The funding gap for this plan, however, is estimated to be 75% (USD 210 million). The Government will develop a subsequent plan (Plan de Soutien) that will cover the needs until December 2022. Several initiatives in support of this appeal have emerged, including a meeting with donors jointly planned by UN agencies including WFP, FAO and UNICEF, scheduled for January 2022.

WFP continues to coordinate with the Dispositif National de Prévention et de Gestion des catastrophes et Crises Alimentaires (DNPGCA) and partners for an adequate response to reach the most vulnerable people through emergency assistance. Further, WFP and partners are leveraging the Nutrition Technical Group to guide and influence actions for the nutrition sector, in response to the ongoing food and nutrition crisis. Lastly, the Food Security Cluster (FSC) co-led by FAO and WFP is coordinating the response closely with the DNPGCA, and other sectors/clusters such as the Cash working group, the Nutrition Technical Group, and the Protection Cluster.