WFP Niger Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

5,340 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 366,658 cash-based transfers made

US$ 60 m six months (January-June 2019) net funding requirements, representing 22% of total

738,000 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP reached about 738,000 people with food and nutrition assistance, of which 32 percent received assistance through cash-based transfers, while around 31,300 mothers and 117,200 children (of which 97,300 aged 6-59 months) received treatment and preventive nutrition assistance. More than 324,300 men, women and children received food under WFP’s livelihoods programmes.

• WFP organised a celebration to mark 50 years of cooperation with the Nigerien Government (1968-2008) to overcome hunger and malnutrition. In collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development and Rural Development, a photo exhibition was organized to trace back activities throughout five decades of multilateral food and nutrition assistance.

• WFP participated in the scientific and cultural week from 17-21 December, organized by Abdou Moumouni University in Niamey. As part of the partnership with the University, the photo exhibition from the 50 years celebration was exhibited at the Faculty of Agronomy, followed by a speech of the WFP Country Director.

• The WFP Executive Board approved Niger’s Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (T-ICSP) 2019. The T-ICSP will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 2 and 17 by aiming to achieve six strategic outcomes. During its implementation period (1 year), the T- ICSP will target nearly 2.1 million people, 51 percent of whom are women and girls.

• Emergencies - The security situation in north Tillaberi (Mali border) and south-west (Burkina Faso border) remains a cause for concern. Military operations have been conducted in north Tillaberi and the Torodi area.

Following clashes in the Tahoua region, WFP assisted 2,338 newly displaced people in Tillia commune. In Diffa, the Government feared a worsening of the security situation with the beginning of the dry season as low water levels of the Komadougou river make this natural border to Nigeria’s Borno State more porous. By late December a large-scale pre-emptive military operation had been launched by the Government.

• From January to December 2018, WFP assistance via the Rapid Response Mechanism benefited 74,131 people, including 9,078 children aged 6-23 months.

• School Feeding - A total of 682 primary school girls in Dingazi and Tondikiwindi communes received cash for the first school term (October-December) as part of the strategy to support vulnerable adolescent girls.

• In December, 1,116 WFP-supported canteen schools provided meals to 142,596 children across Niger. At the same time, WFP has continued to strengthen advocacy for the funding of canteen schools outside priority areas.

• Vulnerability Assessment and Mapping - The market situation analysis (cereals and livestock) shows a generally satisfactory market supply situation outside of markets in areas where a state of emergency has been declared (Diffa, north Tahoua, north Tillaberi) and stable prices for the main agricultural products.

• Supplies remain relatively precarious in the markets of the far north of the country (Agadez, Tillaberi and Tahoua) due to their isolation and road conditions.

• Nutrition - The final report of the study Cost of Hunger in Africa: Case of Niger showed that Niger's economy is losing USD 539 million, or more than 7 percent of its annual GDP, as a result of under-nutrition that causes losses each year, affecting health costs and education system, and reducing labour productivity. The report was presented on 10 December following an official ceremony attended by the Minister of State, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, the representative of the African Union and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).