WFP Niger Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

1,628.2 mt* of food distributed

USD 3.13 m* of cash-based transfers made

USD 55.6 m six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements.

0.9 million* people assisted In August 2021

Strategic Updates

• In August, WFP began preparations to undertake a third budget revision (BR03) to its Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2020 - 2024), in response to the sustained impact of food insecurity, high food prices, the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19, climate induced drought and flooding, along with persistent insecurity. BR03 outlines plans to increase the number of people WFP will reach with food and nutrition assistance under the emergency component of the CSP in 2022.

• In the context of the government policy aiming at enabling the return of IDPs and refugees to their areas of origin, WFP continued to work through a unified approach with the wider humanitarian community to ensure a return process in full respect of humanitarian principles and Nigerien law on IDPs management.

• Over August, WFP continued to support the Government, under the leadership of the High Commission for the Nigerien Nourish Nigerien (HC3N) Initiative, in preparations for the UN Food Systems summit scheduled for September. A series of events took place, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss on solutions for positive changes in food systems and ensure collective commitment from relevant stakeholders.

Moreover, WFP initiated engagement with the Government on joining the School Meals Coalition, a global initiative which aims to expand school feeding programmes and make nutritious meals available for all children by 2030.

Operational Updates

• Lean season response: Between June and August, WFP reached more than 637,000 persons (51 percent women and 49 percent men) through emergency food and nutrition assistance in the regions of Diffa, Maradi, Tillabéri, Tahoua and Zinder.

Due to the funding constraints, ration reductions remained in place, with WFP only able to cover 80 percent of the food ration for all crisis- affected beneficiaries. Distributions will continue in September 2021.

• Flooding: The Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management (MAHGC) estimated that more than 580,000 people would be affected by floods in 2021. As of 30 August 2021, more than 158,000 people were affected by floods (of whom 45 percent in Maradi region), 67 people lost their life, and an estimated 3,000 hectares of cropland were devastated.

WFP developed an implementation plan targeting 200,000 beneficiaries with three-months of assistance. Through internal lending mechanisms, WFP secured USD 1.5 million to kickstart the response.

• Under the Fortification des Produits Alimentaires Transformés (FOPAT) project which aims to improve the quality and availability of nutritional foods in Niger, several missions were undertaken to launch processing and production units; namely enriched oil processing units in Zinder, and a production unit for millet flour fortified with iron and folic acid in the Maradi region