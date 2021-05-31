WFP Niger Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

933.7 mt* of food assistance distributed

USD 3.62 m* of cash-based transfers made

USD 100.8 m* six months (May–October 2021) net funding requirements.

1.35 million* people assisted in April 2021

*/*These are preliminary figures.*

Strategic Updates

• WFP participated in a workshop organized from 20-22 April to discuss the new strategy of the Dispositif National de Prévention et Gestion des Crises Alimentaires (DNPGCA). The new strategy aims to reinforce coordination and ensure more coherence in the response and strengthen the social protection system through the consolidation and scale up of existing activities. The workshop also provided an opportunity to discuss the Adaptive Social Protection Plan (ASP) component of the new strategy.

Operational Updates

• Lean season response: WFP is collaborating with the Government of Niger and partners to plan and implement the lean season response but is concerned that there may still be a significant gap in the coverage of the response compared to the revised needs. The March Cadre Harmonisé (CH) results showed a 32 percent increase in the number of people in need during the upcoming lean season (June-August 2021), for a total of 2.3 million people. Due to financial constraints, WFP can only target 680,000 people (74,000 for the pastoral lean season response, which began in April, and 606,000 for the agricultural lean season response, which will begin in June) as opposed to the 1.3 million that was initially planned. WFP is also concerned about the high food prices, which have a negative impact on local food procurement and on the feasibility of cash distributions as an alternative modality of intervention given the limited availability of food stocks.

• The food security and nutrition situation in Maradi region is deteriorating, due to the general increase in prices and decrease in availability of cereals from Nigeria. The situation is worsened by the unusual early return of herders to pastoral areas north of Maradi, which risks increasing the price of livestock feed and sparking conflicts over access to grazing areas and water points. WFP quickly reacted to this situation by taking the herders into account in targeting its pastoral emergency response.

• Crisis response: In April, WFP assisted 321,000 beneficiaries through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) and Protracted Emergency assistance in Diffa, Maradi, Tahoua and Tillaberi.

• Following the attack on 21 March by a non-State armed group in the department of Tillia (Tahoua region), WFP immediately started providing food assistance to 3,447 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in April through the RRM. Deliveries to assist 1,167 more IDPs are planned for the end of May.