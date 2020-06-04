WFP Niger Country Brief, April 2020

**In Numbers***

Most of March distributions were carried out between midApril and early-May, due to delays related to programmatic adjustments linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2,909 mt of food assistance distributed in February

US$ 1.43m cash-based transfers made in February

747,839 people assisted in February

US$ 53 m six months net funding requirements (May – October 2020)

Strategic Updates

• On 11 April, the state of emergency in Niger was extended to 11 July 2020. On 30 April, a further extension by two weeks of the preventative measures already in place (curfew, sanitary cordon of Niamey) took place. While movement of in-and-outbound cargo is permitted, movement of humanitarian actors is limited by security constraints and regional quarantine directives (which are equally applicable to short-term missions).

• WFP continues to operate in the context of its Country Strategic Plan 2020-2024 (CSP), which remains a pertinent response to the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19. A WFP programme criticality and prioritization exercise developed in March 2020 was finalized in April (with a similar UN Agency joint exercise underway). WFP’s priority is to maintain lifesaving programmes while adjusting resilience activities by prioritizing interventions, integrating protection and WASH measures to mitigate health risks, implementing operational and programmatic changes to activities and distributions, and adapting transfer modalities.

• Preliminary results of a multi-partner analysis of the impact of COVID19 on food security in Niger suggested that 4.2 million people are vulnerable to the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 (April-May 2020), and 5.6 million are projected to be affected during the period June-August 2020. This estimate includes acutely food insecure populations identified by the March 2020 Cadre Harmonisé (IPC Phase 3 or above). WFP is actively collaborating with the Government and partners to revise and adjust the Government Plan de Soutien and ensure adequate scaling-up of the crisis response to the additional vulnerability generated by the COVID-19 crisis.

• WFP is contributing to a multi-partner effort in scaling-up the national Adaptive Social Protection Programme (ASP), which is currently under government revision for a quick start of implementation. The ASP programme will build upon the existing social protection project implemented by the Cellule Filets Sociaux of the Dispositif National pour la Prevention et la Gestion de Crises Alimentaires (DNPGCA) and will focus both on rural and urban areas. While addressing the current food security and nutrition crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak, the ASP is an appropriate response to the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 aiming to provide a long-term and holistic approach to chronic vulnerability.