WFP Niger Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

3,146 mt of food distributed

US$ 459,605 cash-based transfers made

US$ 59.31 m six months (May – October 2019) net funding requirements, representing 64 % of total

571,529 people assisted in April 2019

Strategic Updates

• For the upcoming lean season, the Government, as part of its “Plan de soutien aux population vulnerable 2019” aims to provide food assistance to 1.2 million beneficiaries from June to August in close collaboration with its partners. WFP will prioritize the most vulnerable areas identified by the Cadre Harmonisé in the conflictaffected zones in Tillaberi, Tahoua and Diffa regions.

• WFP will also continue its ongoing emergency food and nutrition assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host populations. Under the integrated package of the resilience approach, WFP will provide food and nutrition security assistance to the targeted beneficiaries during the lean season.

• A concept note of WFP Niger’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020-2024 was presented to WFP’s Executive Board at an informal consultation on 30 April. Member States were particularly pleased with the consultative drafting process. The CSP will be presented to WFP’s Executive Board in November 2019.

• WFP is committed to reinforce its partnerships with other actors to strengthen resilience outcomes in Niger. WFP, UNICEF, FAO and IFAD are working to strengthen collaboration and synergies to pilot the integrated package in selected ‘communes’ of convergence.

Discussions between WFP and the USAID-funded RISE II partners, for joint resilience-building activities in the Maradi and Zinder regions are also ongoing.

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

• The deteriorating security situation in Diffa region in March triggered important population displacements continuing in April. WFP intervened in the framework of the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to provide food assistance to 7,714 new arrivals in Awaridi (Diffa town) and Kindjandi, where the majority of new arrivals were registered. Food deliveries to emergency schools were interrupted in March, following the incidents, but were fully resumed in April, reaching 14,260 schoolchildren.

• WFP continued distributing food and nutrition assistance to new IDPs moving away from the Malian border. RRM distributions took place to assist 9,909 beneficiaries in the Tillabéri region as well as 11,574 beneficiaries in the Tahoua region.

Resilience-Building Package

• Food assistance for assets (FFA) – To reap benefits from soil recovery activities, undertaken in previous months, WFP, together with IFAD and FAO, worked on a plan to ensure that necessary inputs (70 mt seeds, 1 million young trees, etc.) for 20,000 ha of recovered land in joint project sites in Maradi and Zinder will arrive on time ahead of the lean season.

• School-feeding – As planned, schools received direct cash transfers to buy food for school canteens. In consequence, WFP no longer delivers food to schools located in some of the convergence communities (“Communes de Convergence”).

• Local food purchases – Since January, 1,628 mt niébé and 1,263 mt millet were delivered by smallholder farmers in Dosso, Tillabéri, Tahoua, Maradi and Zinder and 6,583 mt millet were purchased from local traders.

Market conditions were favourable for local purchases throughout this purchasing campaign period (November – April).

• Nutrition – The community-based malnutrition prevention approach begun to be rolled out in Diffa, with 200 community relays identified and 100 nutrition committees created at village level. The approach includes autonomous mid-upper arm circumference measurement by mothers and learning sessions with peer mothers from local communities.

Humanitarian-Development Nexus

• The Government adopted a roadmap for the implementation of the Humanitarian-Development Nexus in April. WFP is part of the Technical Tripartite Committee (CTTNUT) in charge of its operationalization.

Next steps include defining priority geographic areas, deciding a results framework until 2021 and making coordination mechanisms between humanitarian and development activities operational.