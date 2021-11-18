West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (9 - 15 November 2021)

CAMEROON

CHOLERA KILLS FIVE, AFFECTS 32 IN THE SOUTH-WEST

Between 27 October and 8 November, the regional delegation of public health in the South-West reported 32 cases of cholera and five related deaths in the region. Humanitarian organizations are deploying medical teams and running mobile clinics to reinforce mitigation measures in high-risk areas.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE LEADS TO SUSPENSION OF AID IN OUAMAM-PENDE

Humanitarian organizations in north-western Ouham-Pendé Prefecture have had to temporarily suspend their support to nine health facilities, after a commercial vehicle hit an explosive device in the area. 12,000 people depend on these health facilities for malnutrition therapy, malaria treatment, and prenatal consultations. The temporary suspension is also affecting the vaccine cold chain management of 25 health facilities.

Other explosive devices are suspected to remain in the area. Meanwhile, 16,000 internally displaced persons (IDP) have returned to Ouham-Pendé Prefecture after attacks had forced them to flee earlier in November, but another 10,000 are likely still displaced. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide assistance.

NIGER

5,000 PEOPLE NEWLY DISPLACED IN THE PAST MONTH

According to humanitarian organizations, between October and November, non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks and violence along the Malian border forced 5,000 people to flee their homes to seek safety. The departments of Téra, Abala, Ayorou, and Ouallam, in the Tillabéri Region, were the most affected. Population displacements lead to rising critical humanitarian needs in the region, which is already hosting over 85,700 internally displaced people.

NIGERIA

FIRE OUTBREAKS IN A MAIDUGURI CAMP KILL THREE, INCREASE NEEDS FOR AID

Multiple fire outbreaks in Muna Garage camp in Maiduguri city, the capital of Borno State, killed at least three internally displaced persons (IDP), including one child, in the past week. The fires destroyed more than 880 makeshift shelters, affecting about 5,000 people. Fires also destroyed property, valuables, food, and non-food items, forcing affected families to move in with relatives and friends in surrounding areas. Partners are mobilizing to provide food and shelter assistance to affected families. The Muna Garage camp is highly congested as it hosts over 50,000 IDPs, with more arriving almost every week due to ongoing insecurity in the nearby regions. With the onset of the dry and haze season, fire outbreaks risks have increased across congested camps due to clustered makeshift shelters made from flammable materials

DR CONGO

NO NEW EBOLA CASE FOR THE PAST 16 DAYS IN NORTH KIVU

No new case of the Ebola virus disease has been recorded in the Beni Health Zone in North Kivu province in the past 16 days, the last confirmed case being on 30 October.

The health response to the Ebola outbreak is currently focusing on community surveillance, which remains a major challenge with the low number of community alerts. Another challenge is the lack of isolation and testing measures provided to travelers suspected of carrying the virus and intercepted at control points. According to a local population survey, free health care would encourage people to visit health centres and improve active surveillance.