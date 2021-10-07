West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 September- 4 October 2021)

NIGER

CHOLERA SPREADS TO DIFFA REGION

On 2 October, 16 suspected cholera cases were registered in Diffa region, in the southeast of the country, where no cases had been reported yet since the epidemic was declared on 9 August. With the start of the school year, the Komadougou river rising waters, and the ongoing population displacements, humanitarian actors in Diffa fear large-scale contamination. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide medical care, disinfection of water points, and awareness-raising activities. As of 27 September, 5,070 people across six of the country’s eight regions have fallen ill and 154 have died, with a three per cent fatality rate, higher than the common one per cent rate.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

INCREASING DISPLACEMENT IN OUAHAM-PENDE PREFECTURE

About 700 people have fled their homes following armed clashes in Mann, in the northwestern axis, in Ouaham-Pende PrefecturBocarangae. The most urgent needs of the newly displaced include protection, food, shelter, health, and basic household items, as they have lost all personal belongings during recent repeated displacements. However, the security situation and access constraints in the Prefecture severely hamper assistance.

Moreover, nearby Bocaranga town is saturated and has thus limited capacities to host additional internally displaced persons (IDPs), with about 4,700 already registered as of the end of September, including about 1,700 women and children who recently arrived from the Mann and Ndim axes, also in the northwest.

CAMEROON

INSECURITY HAMPERS HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE IN THE FAR NORTH REGION

Between early August and late September, the Logone-et-Chari division recorded over 37 security incidents, the highest number in the Far North region, while Mayo-Sava recorded 16 incidents in the same period and Mayo-Tsanaga recorded 16 incidents as well. Recent non-state armed group (NSAGs) clashes and confrontations in the Lake Chad basin area resulted in the displacement of some 2,400 people. The upsurge in violence has limited humanitarian access and caused delays in responding to the needs of affected people.

NIGERIA

SECURITY INCIDENTS HINDER THE PROVISION OF CHOLERA AID IN DAMBOA LGA

A surge of violence and non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks along vital supply routes over the recent days has triggered safety concerns for civilians and hampered access for aid agencies providing support in response to a cholera outbreak in Damboa local government area (LGA), in Borno State.

At least three security incidents were recently recorded along the Damboa-Biu road, a major supply route. Damboa LGA is one of the worst affected by cholera. Water, sanitation, hygiene, and health partners have been facing significant security challenges, especially with moving vital supplies.