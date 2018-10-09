West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot ( 2 – 8 October 2018)

CAMEROON

ARMED RAIDERS KILL SIX CIVILIANS

Armed attackers killed six civilians in two separate raids on villages in Cameroon’s Far North Region on 27 and 30 September. The villages are in Kolofata locality which suffers near-daily armed attacks, claiming lives and uprooting civilians. Despite the raids, displaced families keep returning home for safety near military bases and to their farms to grow food. Kolofata is home to 12,000 displaced people and another 14,500 who have returned from displacement.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

POLIO VACCINATION DRIVE LAUNCHED

Health authorities have launched a polio vaccination from 30 September to 2 October in four health districts in the western NanaMambere and Ouham Pende prefectures. The immunization, also involving UNICEF and WHO, is synchronized with those in neighbouring Cameroon and Chad and targets 50,000 children under five years.

HEPATITIS E ERUPTS IN WESTERN TOWN

The Ministry of Health on 2 October declared a Hepatitis E outbreak of in Bocaranga town in Ouham Pende prefecture. Twenty-nine of the 31 suspected cases tested positive for the virus. In collaboration with health authorities, the humanitarian community has put together a response plan. Water treatment, improving hygiene, epidemiological surveillance and treatment are the priority control measures.

DR CONGO

THOUSANDS RETURN HOME AFTER FIZI CLASHES

At least 32,000 peopled forced to flee recent violence between the army and an armed group in Fizi locality in South Kivu province have returned home. Security is improving and humanitarian actors are reportedly returning, too. However, needs are high. The local hospital and health centres that were ransacked need to be urgently restocked, especially with equipment to cater for sexual assault and gender-based violence victims.

NIGER

ARMY SECURES HUMANITARIAN CORRIDOR

Military authorities are providing area security to a corridor and distribution sites for a period of 10 days from 1 October in the western Tillaberi region following negotiations with the aid community. Humanitarian access and assistance is thereby being facilitated to more than 32,000 people displaced by the armed violence.

FLOODS AFFECT OVER 208,000

Floods have affected an estimated 208,000 people and claimed 45 lives countrywide, according to updates on 30 September. Some 17,389 houses and 7,836 hectares of cultivated land have been damaged, and more than 30,000 animals have been lost, according to the National Crisis Task Force on Natural disaster Floods.