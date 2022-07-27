West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 – 25 July 2022)

NIGER

SCHOOL CLOSURES IN TILLABÉRI REGION

According to authorities, as of 6 July, 817 schools across the region (784 primary and 33 secondary schools) have closed, 24% more (156) than last year. Persistent insecurity stemming from regular attacks by non-state armed groups and threats against teachers have pushed thousands of children in the region to drop out of school. A total of 67,958 children are now out-of-school. Last year, to ensure continuity of education, actors in the region drafted a contingency plan, which has allowed up to 9,833 students, including 4,911 girls, to enroll in functional schools.

REGIONAL

FLOODING ACROSS WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA*

With the June onset of the rainy season across west and central Africa, heavy rainfall has so far affected tens of thousands of people in the region. In Niger, over 7,400 people were affected, eight dead and 545 houses collapsed in the western regions of Tillabéri, Maradi, and Tahoua. In Liberia, heavy rainfall in the north caused flooding in several communities in Margibi and Montserrado counties, affecting more than 89,000 people. In Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa state, at least four residents were killed and over 1,200 people were displaced by flash floods that ravaged Loko and Sabon Gari communities. In neighboring Borno State, at least two children were killed, and 134 internally displaced households were affected in flash floods in Pulka town. More than 80 shelters and 65 WASH infrastructure were damaged or destroyed by the incident. As flooding incidents contaminate water sources across the state, 32 suspected cases of cholera and two associated fatalities were reported in Bayo LGA. In the Central African Republic, heavy rains caused major damage in Bangui,

Ombella-M’Poko, Nana-Gribizi, Ouham-Pendé and Ouham-Fafa prefectures. Some 21,700 people have lost their homes, as 1,998 houses have been destroyed and 683 damaged. At least two people were killed and 55 injured.

Eight bridges collapsed and thousands of latrines and wells have been damaged or contaminated, increasing the risks of waterborne diseases.

NIGERIA

GOVERNMENT DECLARES MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK

The Borno State Government on 19 July declared an outbreak of Monkeypox disease in the state following the confirmation of three cases by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC). The state had reported four suspected cases, three of which returned positive. The three confirmed cases were reported in Biu LGA and Maiduguri, the state capital, and are currently on admission. The ministry of health is rolling out emergency measures including active case search and treatment of reported cases across LGAs.

Both Borno and Adamawa states have now confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the northeast region. In the region, Benin, Cameroon,

Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ghana also report cases of Monkeypox.

DR CONGO

A DETERIORATING SECURITY AND HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN THE EAST

Since 7 July, non-State armed group (NSAG) elements have conducted 10 attacks on villages located in the Boga Health Zone, in the eastern province of Ituri. These incidents have left at least 30 people dead, over 80 people abducted including children, and over 700 houses burnt. The attacks have also displaced some 20,000 people. The prevailing insecurity is preventing UN agencies and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) from providing aid. In neighbouring North-Kivu province, fighting between the Congolese army and an NSAG has displaced some 160,000 persons within Rutshuru while about 40,000 have crossed the borders to Uganda since March. Children account for 60 per cent of those who crossed into Uganda. At least 14 health centres and nine school canteens have been pillaged. UN agencies and NGOs are overcoming access constraints to provide food and non-food aid to civilians.