West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14-20 September 2021)

NIGER

CHOLERA KILLS 149 PEOPLE

As of 18 September, 4,651 cholera cases have been recorded across the country, including 149 deaths. 55 per cent of the cases are women. The cholera epidemic first broke out in the central regions of Tahoua, Maradi, and Zinder, before spreading to the western regions of Dosso, Tillabéri, and Niamey.

Maradi region is among the most affected with 2,623 cases, followed by Tahoua region with 1,058 cases and Zinder region with 515 cases. The case fatality rate is three per cent.

Humanitarian medical partners are responding to the epidemic through the management and treatment of cases, the strengthening of surveillance activities, and the pre-positioning of cholera control supplies

CHAD

250,000 AFFECTED BY FLOODS ACROSS 400 VILLAGES

Ongoing flooding affected about 250,000 people in 400 villages across Tandjilé,

Mandoul, Ennedi-Ouest, N’Djamena, and Batha regions. Fifteen people have lost their lives and 17 are missing. 329 people have been injured. Tandjilé region in the southwest continues to be the worst affected with over 32,000 houses damaged, leaving 160,000 people homeless. Flooding negatively impacted farming and livelihoods. Thousands of livestock have been lost and about 70,000 hectares of crops damaged. Rain has been unevenly distributed in the region since the start of the rainy season in June. There are areas with high accumulations of rainfall, while others have a deficit of precipitation raising fears of food and nutritional insecurity.

The regions of Sila, in the southeast, and Wadi Fira, in the central east, are particularly suffering from lack of rain.

CAMEROON

DISPLACEMENT OF ABOUT 1,390 PEOPLE IN LOGONE-ET-CHARI DIVISION

Following the non-state armed groups (NSAG) attack on the Blamé advanced military post on 14 August and its consequent dismantlement, about 1,390 people fled from Blamé village in Logone-etChari division, in the Far North region, to neighbouring towns. Needs assessments indicated that displaced people need shelter, food, water and sanitation, education, health, and protection assistance.

NIGERIA

FLASH FLOODS AFFECT 100,000; CHOLERA KILLS SEVEN

Flash floods killed seven people and affected over 100,000 in Adamawa State in the northeast, destroying dozens of houses, particularly in Shelleng Local Government Area (LGA). Populations were temporarily displaced and forced to take shelter in nearby locations until floodwaters receded.

The State and National Emergency Management Agencies warned people across riverine communities to temporarily relocate to higher ground in line with flooding alerts, listing several communities in Adamawa amongst high-risk locations.

The recent flooding, which typically contaminates water sources, has raised concerns about a possible spike in cholera cases. Suspected cases continue to increase across LGAs of Adamawa State, where 169 cases and seven fatalities have been reported so far.