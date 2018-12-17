17 Dec 2018

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 – 17 December 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (355.8 KB)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

VIOLENCE AGAINST AID WORKERS PERSISTS

Twenty-one incidents against aid workers were recorded in November. They included robberies, threats, physical assault and abduction. Across the country, 363 violent incidents against humanitarian organizations were reported between January and November, and more than 25 aid groups were forced to suspend operations due to armed attacks and insecurity. Two-thirds of the incidents were robberies, breaks-in, lootings and carjacking.

CHAD

HARVESTS BOOST FOOD SECURITY

Around 1.9 million people are currently (October – December) food insecure. Among them, 189,000 are severely food insecure, according to food security analysis released in November.
The overall figure is around 19 per cent lower compared to the same period in 2017, while the number of severely food insecure had dropped by 40 per cent. The improvement is due to better cereal harvests, lower prices and improved pasture. Sahel province, where cereal production fell significantly in 2017, has seen an 18.2 per cent increase. However, cereal production has dropped this year by 4.5 per cent in the southern provinces considered Chad’s bread-basket.

DR CONGO

EBOLA VACCINATION TEAM ATTACKED

Youths attacked an Ebola vaccination team in Kazaro village in Ituri province in the country’s east on 10 December. However, no one was hurt. Resistance by communities and armed violence are undermining efforts to curb the Ebola outbreak in parts of eastern DRC.
Population displacement due to attacks is also complicating outbreak control. On 4 December, attackers burnt down two Ebola screening sites and a community relay centre in Beni town.

NIGER

VIOLENCE DISPLACES 52,000 IN WESTERN REGION

Violence around the border with Burkina Faso has displaced 52,000 people this year, according to UNHCR. Cross-border incursions and attacks by militant groups in the western Tillaberi and Tahoua regions have forced thousands of people to flee for safety to nearby towns and villages. Humanitarian operations have also been hampered. Currently there are more than 156,000 IDPs in Niger who have been forced to flee their homes in the western border regions near Mali and Burkina Faso and in Diffa in the southeast. The country also hosts more than 175,000 refugees mainly from Nigeria and Mali.

NIGERIA

IDPs KILLED IN ARMED FIGHTING

An unknown number of displaced people were killed on 6 December in Rann, a locality in Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state, when armed assailants stormed the area and clashed with soldiers. A medical centre and other facilities were destroyed, forcing a temporary relocation of aid workers to Borno capital Maiduguri. Military bases have come under increasing attacks in recent weeks. It is not yet clear whether the attack in Rann targeted the IDPs or the army base. In March, armed raiders attacked Rann, killing three aid workers. The town and surrounding villages host more than 76,000 IDPs.

MALI

ATTACKERS STEAL RELIEF SUPPLIES IN CONVOY

Assailants accosted an aid convoy and stole food and other relief supplies on 8 December in the central Mopti region. The seven-truck convoy was headed to Karakinde locality for distribution relief items to 523 displaced people. The drivers and the aid workers were unharmed. Five such incidents have been reported in the area this year.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons: visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.