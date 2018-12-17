West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 – 17 December 2018)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

VIOLENCE AGAINST AID WORKERS PERSISTS

Twenty-one incidents against aid workers were recorded in November. They included robberies, threats, physical assault and abduction. Across the country, 363 violent incidents against humanitarian organizations were reported between January and November, and more than 25 aid groups were forced to suspend operations due to armed attacks and insecurity. Two-thirds of the incidents were robberies, breaks-in, lootings and carjacking.

CHAD

HARVESTS BOOST FOOD SECURITY

Around 1.9 million people are currently (October – December) food insecure. Among them, 189,000 are severely food insecure, according to food security analysis released in November.

The overall figure is around 19 per cent lower compared to the same period in 2017, while the number of severely food insecure had dropped by 40 per cent. The improvement is due to better cereal harvests, lower prices and improved pasture. Sahel province, where cereal production fell significantly in 2017, has seen an 18.2 per cent increase. However, cereal production has dropped this year by 4.5 per cent in the southern provinces considered Chad’s bread-basket.

DR CONGO

EBOLA VACCINATION TEAM ATTACKED

Youths attacked an Ebola vaccination team in Kazaro village in Ituri province in the country’s east on 10 December. However, no one was hurt. Resistance by communities and armed violence are undermining efforts to curb the Ebola outbreak in parts of eastern DRC.

Population displacement due to attacks is also complicating outbreak control. On 4 December, attackers burnt down two Ebola screening sites and a community relay centre in Beni town.

NIGER

VIOLENCE DISPLACES 52,000 IN WESTERN REGION

Violence around the border with Burkina Faso has displaced 52,000 people this year, according to UNHCR. Cross-border incursions and attacks by militant groups in the western Tillaberi and Tahoua regions have forced thousands of people to flee for safety to nearby towns and villages. Humanitarian operations have also been hampered. Currently there are more than 156,000 IDPs in Niger who have been forced to flee their homes in the western border regions near Mali and Burkina Faso and in Diffa in the southeast. The country also hosts more than 175,000 refugees mainly from Nigeria and Mali.

NIGERIA

IDPs KILLED IN ARMED FIGHTING

An unknown number of displaced people were killed on 6 December in Rann, a locality in Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state, when armed assailants stormed the area and clashed with soldiers. A medical centre and other facilities were destroyed, forcing a temporary relocation of aid workers to Borno capital Maiduguri. Military bases have come under increasing attacks in recent weeks. It is not yet clear whether the attack in Rann targeted the IDPs or the army base. In March, armed raiders attacked Rann, killing three aid workers. The town and surrounding villages host more than 76,000 IDPs.

MALI

ATTACKERS STEAL RELIEF SUPPLIES IN CONVOY

Assailants accosted an aid convoy and stole food and other relief supplies on 8 December in the central Mopti region. The seven-truck convoy was headed to Karakinde locality for distribution relief items to 523 displaced people. The drivers and the aid workers were unharmed. Five such incidents have been reported in the area this year.