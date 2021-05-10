The Voice of the Lake [EN/FR]

«UNFPA Regional Coordination Platform for the Lake Chad Basin is an innovative approach that goes beyond the classical response to humanitarian interventions. Through it, we seek to address the root causes of crises in the region in view of its sustainable development’’. Mabingue Ngom,

Regional Director of UNFPA for West and Central Africa.»

EDITORIAL

Les leaders traditionnels et religieux comme sentinelles pour la mobilisation et les changements de comportement dans le Bassin du Lac Tchad.

INTERVIEW

Mabingue Ngom, Regional Director of UNFPA WCARO: «Our approach, within the platform, goes beyond the classical approach to humanitarian response. We seek to address the root causes of the crisis in the Lake Chad Basin in view of ensuring the sustainable development of the region.»

NEWS BRIEVES/BRÈVES

First ladies in West and Central Africa in synergy with UNFPA WCARO set up a coalition to eliminate obstetric fistula.

PARTNERSHIPS AND ADVOCACY/PARTENARIAT ET PLAIDOYER

Governor Midjiyawa Bakari of Cameroon’s Far-North promises to accompany UNFPA coordination team for the Lake Chad Basin in achieving the 3 transformative results in the area.

FAR-NORTH CAMEROON. RELIGIOUS AND TRADITIONAL LEADERS ENGAGE WITH UNFPA PLATFORM TO HARNESS DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND AND PROMOTE RESILIENCE IN THE LAKE CHAD BASIN.

TESTIMONY/TÉMOIGNAGE

Danagui Zakunda: «Life is unbearable when one’s community and property are destroyed as well as relatives killed».

PROFILE

Ibrahim, aged 22 tells how he was able to raise from grass to grace thanks to a UNFPA-funded project.

ECHOES FROM COUNTRIES/ECHOS DES PAYS

CAMEROUN, Paix et stabilité : des milliers de jeunes sur la bonne voie.

CHAD : l’UNFPA renforce la résilience et les compétences des femmes et des jeunes filles.

NIGER : Les élèves à l’école de la culture de la paix

NIGERIA : Better days ahead for access to to SRH services: a centre for the production of dignity kits is established in Maiduguri