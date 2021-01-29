Niger + 13 more
USAID/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance: Development & Disaster Risk Reduction, West Africa - Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Many countries across West Africa face complex emergencies, frequent food security crises, and recurrent climate shocks, such as floods. In FY 2020, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported programs to address the root causes of chronic food insecurity; improve emergency preparedness and response capacity at local, national, and regional levels; and support communities to build assets, livelihoods, and resilience to future disasters.
USAID/BHA provided more than $76 million in FY 2020 to support development efforts and disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities across West Africa.
In FY 2020, USAID/BHA partners in West Africa continued to implement multi-year resilience food security activities (RFSAs) and launched a new RFSA in Mali to address food security and resilience through FY 2025. RFSAs address chronic malnutrition and poverty through multi-sectoral interventions such as agriculture, early warning and disaster preparedness, health, natural resource management, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance, as well as local capacity-building.
During FY 2020, the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic forced resilience partners to make major adjustments to programs, including the temporary suspension of some activities.
USAID/BHA supported the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN World Food Program (WFP), and six non-governmental organizations with development and DRR funding, as well as other academic and governmental institutions, in FY 2020.