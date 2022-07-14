USAID Niger Resilience Fact Sheet

Background/Risk

The Sahel today is marked by food insecurity, persistent poverty, corrupt governance, high population growth rates, and recurrent weather shocks made worse by climate change that often drive vulnerable communities into crisis and conflict, making them vulnerable to violent extremism.

In Niger, common shocks include: drought, lack of water for household consumption, animal disease, food and input price increases, and household illness. Climate change is leading to increases in average temperatures and variable and erratic rainfall—a major challenge in a country dependent on rain-fed agriculture. A recent survey indicated that 87 percent of households in Niger experienced at least one shock in the last year.

Within a Resilience Focus Zone encompassing parts of the Tillaberi, Maradi, and Zinder regions, USAID is working with the national and local government offices to implement social protection measures that will help buffer shocks and stressors for all Nigeriens.