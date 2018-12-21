UNOWAS magazine N7 - December 2018

There is no peace without justice and there is no justice without peace. The two are intrinsically linked. They require conviction and conscience.

«Peace is impossible without justice,» wrote South African Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, winner of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize. Indeed, man’s quest for peace and justice has never ceased to grow in a constantly changing world. A world that celebrates peace but does not hesitate to resort to violence and conflict.

Working for justice to have peace must be our leitmotiv, our objective, our daily conscience.

UNOWAS, whose role is to help prevent conflict and consolidate peace, works in synergy with countries and partners in West Africa and the Sahel to make this objective of peace and justice a reality and not a pipe dream.

The West African region and the Sahel is not immune to the turbulence of this world.

Indeed, the challenges facing this region are many. But they are not insurmountable.

Impunity, access to justice and human rights, as well as pastoralism in a security context marked by new threats, are important themes, the treatment of which can have direct consequences for peace and justice in the sub-region.

Building on its expertise in the field of prevention, and the quality of the cooperation it has built up over more than fifteen years with regional and international partners, UNOWAS has recently coordinated two major activities: a regional conference on Impunity, access to justice and human rights, and a study on Pastoralism and security in West Africa and the Sahel.

Two observations can be made. The first: After the Bamako Declaration in 2011, it was necessary, even urgent, to take stock of the human rights situation in general, and impunity and access to justice in particular.

The deteriorating security situation in some parts of the sub-region and its unprecedented violence require us to be vigilant in order to better protect fundamental human rights principles and prevent abuses of all kinds.

It is in this spirit that the Niamey regional conference was able to offer an analysis and a clear vision to fight impunity and improve access to justice. This is reflected in the Niamey Declaration, which illustrates the determination of the participants, including national and regional actors, to tackle these issues head on so that access to justice and human rights are the common good of all citizens in West Africa and the Sahel.

While progress has been made since the 2011 Bamako Declaration, much remains to be done. The countries of the sub-region have undertaken significant reforms that have led to some improvement in the legal systems and the functioning of justice. However, more proactive action is needed to meet the legitimate demands of different social categories.

The second observation: In recent years, conflicts involving pastoralists and farmers have increased in parts of West Africa and the Sahel, causing thousands of deaths. These conflicts arise mainly from competition for access to land, water and food. But political and socio-economic factors are also associated with it, which relate to the way natural resources are managed.

As part of its conflict prevention work, UNOWAS has addressed this issue through an in-depth study on Pastoralism and Security in six countries in West Africa and the Sahel: Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Nigeria.

The study, which is rich in lessons, encourages us to redouble our efforts and share our experience and expertise to help the countries of the region eradicate this phenomenon.

In the face of this phenomenon, we must work in synergy to ensure that relations between pastoralists and farmers are no longer another source of deadly conflicts, but a foundation for peace and prosperity in West Africa and the Sahel.

The prevention work we are carrying out with our various national and regional partners, either through this regional conference in Niamey or through the study on Pastoralism and Security, aims to make peace and justice a reality in West Africa and the Sahel.

This seventh edition of UNOWAS Magazine devotes considerable space to these two major issues.