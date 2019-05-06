UNITAD and Niger cooperate in fight for accountability of Da’esh / Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant

5th May 2019, Niamey, Niger – The Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD), Mr. Karim A. A. Khan QC, completed his official visit to the Republic of Niger, establishing modalities for cooperation in the implementation of the mandate of the Investigative Team. The Special Adviser also engaged with senior officials to emphasise the role of formal processes for accountability as a key pillar in the fight against Da’esh.

During his visit, the Special Adviser was received by His Excellency Mr. Mahamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of Niger. The President underlined his support for the work of the Investigative Team as well as the mandate of the Special Adviser to promote accountability throughout the world for acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide committed by Da’esh. The President further noted the relevance of the work of UNITAD and the Special Adviser, considering the affiliation between Da’esh and terrorist groups presently operating in Niger, in particular Boko Haram.

The Special Adviser was also grateful for the opportunity to meet with their Excellencies the Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and Minister of Justice, as well as receive operational briefings from national authorities responsible for the prosecution and investigation of crimes committed by ISIL-affiliated groups in Niger.

At the conclusion of the visit, and pursuant to the Terms of Reference regarding the activities of the Investigative Team, the Special Adviser and His Excellency Mr. Marou Amadou, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Niger, signed a Cooperation Agreement, providing a framework for collaboration in support of the implementation of the mandate of the Investigative Team including the potential transmission of relevant evidentiary material to the Team in support of its investigative work in Iraq.

The Special Adviser expresses his gratitude to the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Niger for his support in facilitating the visit and for his commitment to working with UNITAD in pursuit of accountability for ISIL crimes.

Note: Pursuant to Security Council resolution 2379 (2017), UNITAD is mandated to support domestic efforts to hold ISIL (Da’esh) accountable by collecting, preserving, and storing evidence in Iraq of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the terrorist group ISIL (Da’esh) in Iraq. In addition, the Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team is mandated to promote accountability throughout the world for acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide committed by ISIL (Da’esh). UNITAD also works with survivors, in a manner consistent with relevant national laws, to ensure their interests in achieving accountability for ISIL (Da’esh) are fully recognised.

Contact: Will De’Athe Morris, UNITAD Public Information Office - william.deathemorris@un.org