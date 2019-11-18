UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, September 2019

Highlights

More than 211,000 people including 123,000 children have been affected by heavy flooding, with 57 fatalities and 16,375 houses destroyed. Zinder, Maradi and Agadez have been hit hardest.

UNICEF has supported the government to distribute 947 essential household item and shelter kits, benefiting over 6,600 people in Agadez, Maradi and Dosso. To prevent cholera, UNICEF and partners are rehabilitating water systems, provide household-level water treatment products and sensitize communities on hygiene practices.

In September 2019, the Rapid Response Mechanism (ACF, ACTED, DRC, IRC, Ministry of Humanitarian Action, OCHA, UNICEF,) conducted 6 multisectoral assessments and 5 rapid protection evaluations in 8 sites hosting newly displaced populations in Diffa and Tillabéri regions. Cumulatively, the RRM has assisted 59,665 people with essential household items and 18,685 people with Wash interventions in 2019 across Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabéri .

Increasingly, schools are being targeted in the area bordering Mali and Burkina Faso. According to the Ministry of Education, 100 schools and nearly 6,000 children are affected in Tillabéri region as of 30 September.

In Maradi, 41,818 refugees have been registered by UNHCR. UN agencies are preparing a joint CERF application to speed up the still very under-funded and slow-moving response

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

30 September 2019

1.26 million Children in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger

2.3 million People in need (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

380,166 Children affected by SAM nationwide (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

45,375 Internally displaced children in Tillabéri / Tahoua, out of

78,040 Internally displaced people in Tillabéri / Tahoua (UNHCR, September 2019)

211,366 People affected by floods (Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Civil Protection)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 45.9 millions

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Humanitarian Needs Overview, Response Plan, and 2020 outlook: Cluster leads are currently analysing humanitarian needs in their sector and reaching agreement with Cluster members on consolidated figures. Changes in people-in-need calculation methodologies are under discussion. An OCHA-led planning workshop is expected to endorse country-wide planning figures in mid-October. UNICEF expects the humanitarian budget to increase significantly in 2020, reflecting additional needs but also an increasingly sustainable approach to programming in emergency situations.

Tillabéri and Tahoua: Access remains very limited due continuous insecurity, a cumbersome civil-military coordination process and frequent cancellations of trip approvals due to incidents and reports of armed group activity. Lack of access is slowing down program delivery (e.g. for IDPs under ongoing CERF funding). Reports indicate that increasingly, schools are being targeted by non-state armed actors, with threats made against teachers and parents.

Floods: Floods continue across the country, and the government is asking the humanitarian community for assistance in Wash, food and non-food items / shelter. UNICEF has delivered additional KOBO training sessions to the civil protection department to speed up and digitalize their needs assessments. The Wash section is activating standby PCAs to speed up the response.