09 Jan 2020

UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, October 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (497.79 KB)

Highlights

• Non-state armed groups continue to maintain constant pressure on security forces and civilians by carrying out repeated attacks, without necessarily resulting in mass casualties. Humanitarian operators and NGOs remain an interesting target of opportunity for extremist and criminal non-state armed groups, especially in Tillabéri and Diffa regions.

• Due to security constraints and governmental restrictions mainly in Tillaberi Region on access since October, RRM response have been stopped. About 8,400 people for 1,700 households have been deprived of assistance since the imposition of humanitarian escorts.

• As of October 24, 33 506 people were affected by the flooding, following intense rain in October in Diffa region. UNICEF have provided drugs, education kits, water trucking and NFI. In addition, a Small-Scale Funding Agreement (SSFA) have been signed with the Nigerien Red Cross (NRC) for two months. This multisectoral project will be focused on sensitization and distribution of health, WASH and nutrition items. About 15,000 children will benefit from these activities.

• A vaccination campaign against Polio coupled with vitamin A was held in October, targeting 3,110,700 children aged 0-59 months in 32 health districts. A total of 3,314,362 children were vaccinated, this represents a coverage of 107%.

Situation in Numbers
1.26 million
children in need of humanitarian assistance
2.3 million
people in need
(OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)
380,186
children affected by SAM nationwide (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)
45,375
Internally displaced children in Tillabéri / Tahoua, out of
78,040
Internally displaced people in Tillabéri / Tahoua (UNHCR, September 2019)
247,250
people affected by floods (Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Civil Protection, 24/10/2019, MAH)

UNICEF Appeal 2019
US$ 45.9 millions

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.