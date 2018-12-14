UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, October 2018

Highlights

 3,820 cases of cholera and 78 deaths (lethality: 2%) have been recorded in 4 regions of Niger as of 31st of October, but almost all outbreaks are currently inactive. A preventive vaccination campaign, with technical support from UNICEF, is planned in November to cover 158,665 people in Aguié health district, Maradi region.

 4,035 cases of measles have been recorded since the beginning of the year in Niger, with a resurgence of cases in recent months in the Tahoua, Agadez and Zinder region. The country is running out of measles vaccines. UNICEF has supported the Ministry of Public Health for the procurement of 180,790 vaccines, and the response is planned, pending their arrival, expected for 16-20 November.

 As of 31st October, the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) partners (ACF, ACTED, DRC, IRC, the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Relief – MAH/GC, OCHA, UNICEF and WFP) had provided multisectoral assistance to 34,027 displaced people in Niger, out of which 28,952 in Tillabery and Tahoua, which represents 85% of all displaced populations in these 2 regions.

 UNICEF provided NFI assistance to 500 families affected by the floods in Tahoua region, in partnership with the MAH/GC, local authorities and the Civil Defense Department, bringing the total number of households assisted in 2018 to 2,100.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

31 October 2018

1.2 million children in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger

2.3 million people in need (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2018)

380,166 Children affected by SAM nationwide (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2018)

96,216 Refugee children from Nigeria and returnees from Niger affected, out of

144,599 Refugees and returnees from Nigeria (DREC, July 2018, covering 97 sites)

69,393 Internally displaced children, out of

104,288 Internally displaced people (DREC, July 2018, covering 97 sites)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In the Tillabery and Tahoua regions in October, the protection cluster and RRM monitors estimated that 48,736 people were forcibly displaced in over six municipalities and several sites. Given the very complex and volatile security context, worsened by a difficult road access due to heavy rains, humanitarian assistance is challenging. A humanitarian corridor was put in place via the Civilo-Military Coordination Mechanism under OCHA’s leadership for the period 1-10 October, for four localities of the commune of Inates, in the department of Ayrou, which counts almost 15,000 IDPs. UNICEF also participated in the corridor with a multisectoral mission to monitor Central Emergency Response Funds (CERF) projects (wash and child protection) and the activities of the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) , but also the direct delivery of school items to 340 children of the Inates primary school and of two 24 square meter-tents to the Inates Health Center. Finally, the mission allowed to assess the humanitarian situation and gaps which required urgent intervention, in particular the 6,783 people not yet assisted in the villages of Tinagar, Tarhabout, Tissohe and Talatatat, where humanitarian access represents a major challenge, yet to be solved.