UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, November 2019

Highlights

The security situation deteriorated in western and northwestern Niger over the reporting period (regions of Tillabéri and Tahoua, along the border with Mali) as a result of the recurring incursions of armed elements belonging to Non-State Armed Groups operating in Mali.  As criminal groups coming from Nigeria (Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara regions) continue targeting villages along the border with Niger. UNICEF continued to deliver assistance and support to the 35,214 refugees registered in Maradi and their host families.

UNICEF continued to deliver assistance and support to people affected by flooding, in response to outstanding needs since the beginning of the emergency. In partnership with the Niger Red Cross, 750 soaps have been distributed and 05 sensitization campaign on hygiene done in Diffa region, where the number of affected people has reached 45,847. Furthermore, 339 flood kits have been sent to Agadez region for distribution. No new cases of flooding were recorded in November. In 2019, more than 259,000 people have been affected by floods, and needs are still largely unmet due to humanitarian and governmental lack of capacities to response.