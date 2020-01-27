27 Jan 2020

UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, November 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (875.57 KB)

Highlights

  • The security situation deteriorated in western and northwestern Niger over the reporting period (regions of Tillabéri and Tahoua, along the border with Mali) as a result of the recurring incursions of armed elements belonging to Non-State Armed Groups operating in Mali.  As criminal groups coming from Nigeria (Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara regions) continue targeting villages along the border with Niger. UNICEF continued to deliver assistance and support to the 35,214 refugees registered in Maradi and their host families.

  • UNICEF continued to deliver assistance and support to people affected by flooding, in response to outstanding needs since the beginning of the emergency. In partnership with the Niger Red Cross, 750 soaps have been distributed and 05 sensitization campaign on hygiene done in Diffa region, where the number of affected people has reached 45,847. Furthermore, 339 flood kits have been sent to Agadez region for distribution. No new cases of flooding were recorded in November. In 2019, more than 259,000 people have been affected by floods, and needs are still largely unmet due to humanitarian and governmental lack of capacities to response.

  • Humanitarian access continues to be a major constraint, due to the security context and government restrictions mainly in the Tillabéri region. About 10,000 newly displaced people for 1,800 households in 14 different sites are still deprived of emergency assistance in Tillabéri since the imposition of armed escorts on the humanitarian community.

