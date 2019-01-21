UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, November 2018

Highlights

In November, in the Diffa region, attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) and inter-community conflict continued. 12 civilians were killed in Chetimari, Bosso and Toumour, and 21 abducted, including 15 girls (14-17 years) by suspected NSAG, in 3 villages, in Toumour commune, Bosso department.

As of 30th November, the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) partners (ACF, ACTED, DRC, IRC, the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Relief – MAH/GC, OCHA, UNICEF and WFP) had provided multisectoral assistance to 34,601 displaced people in Niger, out of which 28,952 in Tillabery and Tahoua, which represents 85% of all displaced populations in these 2 regions.

4,035 cases of measles have been recorded since January 2018 in Niger. The country is running out of measles vaccines. UNICEF has supported the Ministry of Public Health for the procurement of 180,790 vaccines, and the response is planned for December.

3,821 cases of cholera and 78 deaths (lethality: 2%) have been recorded in 4 regions of Niger as of 30th of November, but almost all outbreaks are currently inactive. The first round of a preventive vaccination campaign, with technical support from UNICEF, will be carried out in December 2018, for 145,213 people in Aguié health district, Maradi region.

Situation in Numbers

30 Novembre 2018

1.2 million

children in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger

2.3 million

people in need

(OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2018)

380,166

Children affected by SAM nationwide

(OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2018)

96,216

Refugee children from Nigeria and returnees from Niger affected, out of

144,599

Refugees and returnees from Nigeria

(DREC, July 2018, covering 97 sites)

69,393

Internally displaced children, out of

104,288

Internally displaced people

(DREC, July 2018, covering 97 sites)

UNICEF Appeal 2018

US$ 42 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 2.3 million people in Niger need humanitarian assistance.

The needs analysis shows the persistence of five major crises affecting the country: food insecurity (1.4 million people estimated in need), malnutrition (1.7 million people), epidemics (1.17 million people), floods (170,000 people) and population movements due to conflict or migration (392,305 people).