Niger + 1 more
UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: 1-31 August 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Since the beginning of the reporting period, the country is facing unprecedent floods events. As of August 31, the overall record of losses and damage spread over 103 municipalities in 41 departments in the 08 regions with a total of 26,499 collapsed houses and other 1569 damaged. 283,014 people have been affected and 51 people lost their lives due to the floods.
On August 9, gunmen killed eight people in a wildlife reserve in Koure (outskirts of the capital city Niamey). The victims of the attack including six humanitarian workers, their driver and a guide, confirming the volatility of the situation.
The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) recorded 11 alerts on displacement of people following non-state armed groups attacks and conducted 25 rapid assessments (17 multi-sector assessments, 8 rapid protection assessments) in the Diffa and Tahoua regions. RRM actors also provided NFI assistance to approximately 308 displaced households for 2,508 beneficiaries.