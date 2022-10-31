UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 30 September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

278,378 under-five children (51% girls) suffering from SAM were admitted for treatment between January and August 2022, including 33,729 cases with medical complications. The SAM situation is not as alarming as forecasted. This could be associated with the opportunities of agriculture field work during the rainy season and to the adequate support (food and/or cash) offered by the Food Security Cluster.

As of 22 September 2022, Niger registered 241,760 people (28,885 households) affected by the floods and 179 deaths in all eight regions.

Since the beginning of the year, Niger has recorded 13,408 cases of measles and 26 deaths.

As of August 2022, out of the 1,477 incidents reported by the Protection Cluster, 33% of involved children. 61 children abducted by Non-State Armed Groups and their families benefited from psychosocial support and other assistance.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3,700,000 People in need of humanitarian assistance

2,000,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance

492,000 children affected by SAM nationwide

167,744 Internally displaced people in Tillaberi / Tahoua

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

For its emergency response in Niger, UNICEF appealed for US$82.4 million to provide life-saving, multi-sectoral assistance to vulnerable children and women affected by humanitarian crises.

UNICEF’s humanitarian assistance is provided in coordination with other humanitarian actors under the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (2022 HRP), in partnership with the Government and NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs).

As of 29 September 2022, US$ 23.3 million5 was mobilized against the appeal. These funds were received from Canada, European Union (ECHO), Gavi, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, UNOCHA, the United States of America (USA),

Saudi Arabia, French Committee for UNICEF and the United States Fund for UNICEF. Adding the US$ 2.9 million carried over from 2021 appeal, the total amount available is USD 26.1 million, representing 32% of the amount requested for the response in 2022. The funds mobilized to date only partially cover the needs in five sectors: Nutrition (62%), RRM interventions (28%), Health (19%), WASH (15%) and Education (5%).

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all donors for the contributions received so far that have enabled us to continue providing essential goods and services to vulnerable children and women. The mobilization of additional funding is critical to ensure that all needs are met.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS OVERVIEW: Conflict, forced displacements, malnutrition, recurrent disease epidemics, cyclical floods and droughts in Niger have placed more than 3.7 million people, including 2 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022. Many of those in need are located in hard-toreach areas due to insecurity, which remains a major bottleneck to the delivery of assistance.

The 2022 HRP aims at reducing the mortality and morbidity risk of at least 2.3 million vulnerable people, which represents 62% of the population in need.

FLOODS: As of 22 September 2022, Niger registered 241,760 people (28,885 households) affected by the floods and 179 deaths in all the 08 regions. 25,877 houses were destroyed, and 1,229 others were damaged. UNICEF provided 2,000 flood kits to the Ministry of Humanitarian Action to respond to floods.

NUTRITION AND FOOD SECURITY SITUATION: The rainy season started late in June 2022, however it was constant and sufficient in the following months to ensure on average good agropastoral production. Food prices are about 14% higher compared to 2021, which is affecting household food access. In addition, pockets of food insecurity remain in areas where floods washed the agricultural production and where there is reduced accessibility to arable land in insecure areas. These conditions may facilitate acute malnutrition in children in the coming months.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC: UNICEF continues to help the Government ensure an uninterrupted response to the pandemic, including immunization support. As of 26 September 2022, out of 285,976 people tested, Niger registered 9,407 cases of COVID-19, 8,908 patients healed, 313 deaths and 186 active cases. The case fatality rate is 3.3% and the cure rate is 94.7%. The fatality rate constituted a decrease of 5% compared to the last reporting.