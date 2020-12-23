Niger + 1 more

UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10: 01 to 31 October 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

• On October 24th, a vehicle of the Nigerien armed forces was hit by an improvised explosive device in the area of Torodi (Tillaberi region). In Tahoua region, a foreign national was abducted by unknown gunmen on October 27th in Massala (along the border with Nigeria), but he was later released on October 31st in northern Nigeria through a military operation.

• A 2 years old boy was injured following the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Bosso while a 16-year-old boy was killed during an attack in Toumour by a non-state armed group during the night of 12th to 13th October.

• The school year started on the 15th of October, delayed by heavy flooding. UNICEF supported the Back to School campaign through focused messaged, including messages on COVID-19 prevention measures, as well as efforts to secure the school environment.

• The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) recorded 03 alerts on displacement of population following non-state armed groups attacks and conducted 09 multisector assessments and 01 rapid-assessment in the Diffa, Tahoua and Tillaberi regions. RRM actors also provided NFI and shelter assistance to 19,383 displaced households for 18,206 beneficiaries, and WASH assistance to 8,535 beneficiaries.

Related Content