UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10: 01 to 31 October 2020

Highlights

• On October 24th, a vehicle of the Nigerien armed forces was hit by an improvised explosive device in the area of Torodi (Tillaberi region). In Tahoua region, a foreign national was abducted by unknown gunmen on October 27th in Massala (along the border with Nigeria), but he was later released on October 31st in northern Nigeria through a military operation.

• A 2 years old boy was injured following the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Bosso while a 16-year-old boy was killed during an attack in Toumour by a non-state armed group during the night of 12th to 13th October.

• The school year started on the 15th of October, delayed by heavy flooding. UNICEF supported the Back to School campaign through focused messaged, including messages on COVID-19 prevention measures, as well as efforts to secure the school environment.

• The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) recorded 03 alerts on displacement of population following non-state armed groups attacks and conducted 09 multisector assessments and 01 rapid-assessment in the Diffa, Tahoua and Tillaberi regions. RRM actors also provided NFI and shelter assistance to 19,383 displaced households for 18,206 beneficiaries, and WASH assistance to 8,535 beneficiaries.