UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 05 (01 to 31 May 2020)

Highlights

On May 9th, in Niger, unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked villages in Anzourou, about 50 km from Tillaberi, close to the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso, killing at least 20 people. On May 31st, over 50 armed men on motorbikes swarmed into Intikane, a town located at 72 km from the Malian border hosting about 20,000 Malian refugees and 15,000 displaced people. 03 camp leaders were killed, and stocks of relief items were torched. They also destroyed mobile phone towers and the main water station and pipes, cutting communication and water supply to the displaced population and host communities.

At the end of May, Niger recorded 2,210 cases of measles and 24 districts have reached the epidemic threshold. UNICEF has supported the Ministry with 100,000 doses of vaccines for the response.

12 children (5 girls) abducted by non-state armed group were released and reintegrated their community and are followed-up by government social workers. The access (due to restraint mobility) and instability in the region, as well as the lack of funding to support child protection in emergency activities remain key issues in Diffa region.