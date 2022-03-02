UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 04: 01 January to December 2021

Highlights

The security situation in Niger continued to be significantly impacted by the presence of non-state armed groups, mostly in the regions of Tillabéri, Tahoua and Diffa, by unhindered cross-border incursions of armed groups operating from Nigeria in the Maradi region and the activity of armed criminals conducting roadside banditry and car-jackings in Agadez.

In 2021, 385,742 under-five children (189,367 girls) suffering from SAM were admitted for treatment (representing 84.4% of the annual target), including 42,487 cases with medical complications.

117,003 people were assisted with Non-Food Items and 79,732 with shelter assistance thanks to the RRM and as assessed by 262 multisectoral assessment following 153 emergency alerts. This includes 39,730 people affected by conflicts or floods in Diffa region (Lake Chad Basin Crisis) and 62,618 people in Tahoua and Tillaberi regions (Mali Border Crisis)

A total of 7,405 COVID-19 cases are reported by the Ministry of Health in 2021 with 6,926 cured and 275 death. Immunization coverage so far is of 13.7% for one dose and 9.7% for two doses.

A total of 5,591 people has been affected by cholera, including 1,920 children under 15 years old.

609,048 children aged 12 months to 14 years old were vaccinated against meningitis in 6 districts following an epidemic

Funding Overview

For its emergency response in Niger, UNICEF launched a US$102.2M appeal in 2021 to provide vital services to children and women affected by multiple crises in Niger. The humanitarian assistance was provided in coordination with other humanitarian actors under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, in partnership with the Government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO).

While the funds carry-over from 2020 totalled US$24.8 M (of which US$17.8 M was mobilized for the COVID-19 response), a total of US$17.7 M was received throughout the year, which is less than the US$27.9 M mobilized in 2020. At the end of the year, a funding gap of US$59.7 (58.4%) remained. The most critical shortfalls were in the child protection and WASH sectors, followed closely by community engagement and cluster coordination, affecting the coverage of children's and families' essential needs in Niger.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all donors for the contributions received that have enabled us to respond to crises and provide essential goods and services. Together, we will continue to support vulnerable populations where it is most needed.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Humanitarian Needs Overview: According to the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 3.8 million people in Niger needed humanitarian assistance, including 2.1 M children. The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) targeted 2,1 M people among them including 1,5 M people with life-saving interventions, with a total budget of 523,2 M USD. The low availability of infrastructures and access to social services in Niger are some of the factors underlying the protracted crisis which is associated with population movements fuelled by insecurity, armed conflict, and irregular migration.

An emerging situation was amplified in 2021 with more people crossing the border from northern Nigeria to seek social services in Maradi region in southern Niger. An increase of about 30% of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) from Nigeria was accounted for reaching more than 11,000 cases and a similar situation was seen for pediatric cases in need of treatment. This situation puts pressure on health and nutrition services in Niger which have insufficient human resources to cope with this flux of people and it disturbs essential drugs and therapeutic food supply chain for which Government forecasting does not consider Nigeria citizen. NGOs such as Médecins Sans Frontières are providing additional health and nutrition services to ensure minimum care to women and children in need but more sustainable solutions need to be considered. UNICEF and its partners will raise awareness on this situation to different stakeholders in 2022 as further increase is foreseen in these irregular migrations.

COVID-19 pandemic: In 2021, UNICEF assisted the Government to ensure a continued response while initiating immunization. On 31st December, out of 203 933 tested people, Niger registered 7,405 cases of COVID-19, 6,926 patients healed, 275 deaths and 204 active cases. Solely in the last quarter of the year, 1216 new cases were registered with an average of 13.2 cases per day. The case fatality rate is 3.7% and the cure rate is 93.5%. Most of the cases were identified among the migrants in Agadez region and the travelers in Niamey region. Omicron variant has been detected in Niger in the last week of December in association with an increase in positive COVID-19 cases during the Holidays; numbers to be known in 2022.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign is on-going in all the 8 regions of the country, where 91% of vaccination sites are functional. As of December 31, a total of 1,417,505 people were vaccinated, 13.7% of the National target, while 1,002,477 people fully vaccinated (9,7%). Among them, 780 minor cases of adverse events after immunization (0.1%) and 6 serious cases were notified. Over eight regions, those of Maradi, Diffa and Niamey have each administered more than 80% of the vaccines received illustrating the continued immunization promotion and communication efforts which needs to be amplified in 2022. The main risk associated with this low performance is the loss of vaccine on expiry date and a low community immunity against known COVID-19 variants which could increase the duration of the pandemic in the country.

In 2021, UNICEF and its partners mobilized 6,473 field workers for door-to-door awareness campaign mostly in the regions more advanced with immunization rate. A total of 1,206,160 people were reached through different communication channels (community level and interpersonal discussion, mass communication such as Tv spots, radio messages and blogs) and 1,411,120 people were reached through community radio.

Cholera Epidemic: A cholera outbreak was officially declared by the Ministry of Public Health of Niger on August 9 th 2021 and affected all eight regions of the country. A total of 5,591 cases and 166 deaths, including 1,920 children under 15 years old among whom 29 death is documented. There are no new cases since November 28th 2021 and all outbreaks are extinguished.

Meningitis Epidemic: A total of 1,577 cases of meningitis was declared by the Ministry of Health in 2021. In response to this epidemic, 609,048 children aged 12 months to 14 years (86%) were vaccinated in 6 health districts in three regions with the support of UNICEF, WHO, The Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and other partners.

Floods: A total of 250,331 people (77 deaths) were affected by the floods mostly in Maradi (104,032 affected), Zinder (29,635 affected) and Tahoua (25,663 affected) regions. UNICEF responded to these punctual crises through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM). Along with the NGO consortium members, the 16,100 most vulnerable people (8,855 female) were reached with 2,300 flood kits (hygiene and basic relief items and water purification tablets). Food security and nutrition situation: The food insecurity situation is deteriorating due to the erratic rainy season of 2021 which is resulting in a poor agricultural harvest and is increasing the risk of drought. Based on the latest IPC analysis (November 2021), 2.6 million people are in phase 3 or higher (crisis and emergency level) during the current period (October-December 2021), and 3.6 million people are projected to be in phase 3 or higher in 2022. This could also lead to a deterioration in the nutrition situation. This situation is aggravated by incursions of Non-State Armed Groups who are destroying granaries and forcing people out leaving field uncultivated in vulnerable areas. The preliminary results of the 2021 national nutrition survey show that the situation situation in Niger remains alarming. At national level, the prevalence of wasting is 12.5%, with 2.7% for severe wasting prevalence. The prevalence of wasting in the Diffa Region is at emergency level (16.1%), and the prevalence is at serious level (>10%) in 4 other Regions (Agadez, Maradi, Tahoua and Zinder).