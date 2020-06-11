UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 04 (01 to 30 April 2020)

Highlights

As of April 30th, Niger registered 719 cases of COVID-19, 452 patients healed, 32 deaths and a total of 2,921 patients tested for the virus. On April 26th, the number of people healed from COVID-19 virus exceeded, for the first time, the number of patients in treatment (317).

On April 2 nd, 52 children (32 girls) were abducted by unidentified armed elements in several villages in the neighborhood of Toumour (Diffa) while fetching firewood.

Access (due to restrained mobility caused by increasing insecurity) and lack of funding to support child protection in emergency activities remain key issues in Diffa region.