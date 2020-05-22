UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report No. 03 (01 to 31 March 2020)

Highlights

At the end of March, Niger recorded 1,507 cases of measles and 4 deaths. UNICEF supported the Ministry of Public Health in purchasing measles vaccines for the response. Since March 19 - 2020, the first cases of COVID-19 have started to be registered in Niger. As of March 31, 74 cases and 5 deaths had been reported.

UNICEF supports the Ministry of Health in coordinating response and ordering for the supply of care inputs.

On March 19, the government suspended international flights and imposed a lock down in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

During the month of March, Diffa region registered kidnappings (especially of women and young girls), targeted killings, lootings or cattle theft committed by presumed Non-State Army Groups. Tillaberi region also registered an increase in targeted killings (especially of community leaders, religious leaders or suspected informants of security forces) and lootings (including of community foodbanks in order to provide food-related assistance to local communities and increase community acceptance).