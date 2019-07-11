UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, May 2019

Highlights

In the Diffa region, 14 attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) against civilians and one inter-community conflict were registered in May (OCHA), 19 civilians were killed and 55 (35 women, 9 girls and 5 boys were abducted). This is the highest number of abductions since the beginning of the year, with women being the most affected group.

Due to increasing insecurity in Sokoto and Zamfara states in Nigeria, over 18,000 people have fled towards Niger and are hosted in 15 villages along the border. UNHCR coordinated the humanitarian response to the refugees. UNICEF contributed to multisectoral evaluations and is planning a WASH response.

In the reporting month, the Rapid Response Mechanism (ACF, ACTED,

DRC, IRC, the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Relief - MAH / GC, OCHA, UNICEF and WFP), conducted 4 multisectoral assessments (MSA) in three sites in Tahoua and one in Tillaberi, while one rapid protection evaluation (ERP) and one flash evaluation were conducted in Tillaberi region. The RRM partners provided assistance through non-food items (NFI) to 133 newly displaced families in Diffa region with OFDA financial support.

At the end of May Niger recorded a total of 8,504 measles cases with 38 deaths. Response vaccinations organized in some health areas in epidemic this month have helped to vaccinate 142,581 children from 6 months to 14 years in 9 health areas.

Situation in Numbers

31 May 2019

1.26 million

children in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger

2.3 million

people in need (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

380,166

Children affected by SAM nationwide

(OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

38,668

Internally displaced children in Tillabéri / Tahoua, out of

76,634

Internally displaced people in Tillabéri / Tahoua (cluster protection, 31/05/19)

10,019

Children refugees in Maradi, out of

18,217

Refugees in Maradi (UNHCR, May 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 2.3 million people in Niger need humanitarian assistance, including 1.3 million children. The needs analysis shows the persistence of five major crises affecting the country: food insecurity (1.5 million people estimated in need), malnutrition (1.8 million people), epidemics (600,000 children), floods (170,000 people) and population movements due to conflict or migration (478,000 people).

On May 8th, the governor of the Tillaberi region requested the use of armed escorts to all missions in the region due to the increasing violent attacks. The Humanitarian Country Team started a round of internal consultations and negotiation with the government in order to agree on alternative mitigation measures. As of end of May the negotiation was not yet finalized but heading towards a positive resolution.

In addition to the over 70,000 displaced people in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, the first population movements took place in departments at the border with Burkina Faso, with 3,203 internally displaced people already registered. Indeed, during the months of April and May 2019, the security environment deteriorated considerably in the border areas with Burkina Faso. Several incursions and exactions by NSAG elements have been reported as well as internal and crossborder populations movement. Major military operations are continuing in this border strip, in the border communes in Burkina Faso (Patchakoili, Kantchari, Boundore, Falangoutou, Gorongoron, Markoy, Tankougounadje ...) and in Niger in the communes of Makalondi, Torodi, Djagourou, Goroual, Bankilaré, thus constraining the protection environment as well as access to basic social services and livelihoods.

In several regions, the settling of displaced populations in spontaneous sites is cause of concern for several reasons (security, protection, occupation of private land, etc..). The government set up a formal task force through the approval of a formal government order. The task force, under the leadership of the Ministry of Interior, is in charge of the identification of strategies for the delocalization of displaced populations in specific cases and in respect of humanitarian international laws. UNICEF is member of the task force together with a representation of UN agencies, national and international NGOs, government and donors.