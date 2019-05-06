UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, March 2019

Highlights

• In the Diffa region, 21 attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) against civilians and military forces were registered in March according to OCHA. 91 civilians (including 4 women and a boy) were killed and 15 (12 women and 3 men) abducted. For the first time, N’guigmi town was targeted by a suicide attack with 14 casualties

• The new wave of violence led to the displacement of 18,480 people towards 18 host sites, amongst which two received at least 10,325 people (Awaridi – 7,880 and Kidjandi – 2,445)

▪ In March 2019, the Rapid Response Mechanism (ACF, ACTED, DRC, IRC, the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Relief - MAH / GC, OCHA, UNICEF and WFP), conducted multisectoral assessments (MSA) and rapid protection evaluations (ERP) in the 5 sites hosting the newly displaced populations in Diffa, and in 2 sites in Tillaberi region. The RRM also provided assistance through non-food items (NFI) to 569 families and shelters to 767 families in 2 regions (Diffa and Tillabery).

▪ In March Niger reported 4,243 measles cases with 20 deaths. 14 health districts are in epidemic. UNICEF provided the Ministry f Public Health with 157,000 measles vaccines and supported the organization of vaccine responses in three health areas in the Tahoua Region. As for meningitis, while 336 cases with 34 deaths have also been registered, no health area has reached the epidemic threshold yet.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.26 million children in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger

2.3 million people in need (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

380,166 Children affected by SAM nationwide (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

34,469 Internally displaced children in Tillabery / Tahoua, out of 62,671 Internally displaced people in Tillabery / Tahoua (cluster protection, 28/02/19)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 2.3 million people in Niger need humanitarian assistance, including 1.3 children. The needs analysis shows the persistence of five major crises affecting the country: food insecurity (1.5 million people estimated in need), malnutrition (1.8 million people), epidemics (600,000 children), floods (170,000 people) and population movements due to conflict or migration (478,000 people).

In the region of Diffa, the new population movements due to the end of March attacks have increased the already fragile humanitarian and security situation. The government is analyzing the options aimed at guaranteeing the protection of civilians and the security of populations. The delocalization of displaced populations towards other sites is one of the options, and humanitarians are continuing the advocacy to make sure that any measures proposed respects the humanitarian international laws including the recently approved law on the protection of displaced populations, and that any delocalization is carried out on a voluntary basis.

In the Tillaberi region, attacks and displacements continued in March, and pocket of insecurity registered in Tahoua region. The cluster protection reports that Tillaberi and Tahoua region currently host 70,305 internally displaced populations, settled down in about 40 sites, often with very difficult to access due to insecurity, acute vulnerabilities due to unstable security context, intensification of military operations (Dongo-G5 Sahel, Saki 2 Dongo/Barkhane joint operations), and the consequences of the implementation of the state of emergency in 10 departments. In March, the first displacements were reported in the municipality of Torodi at the border with Burkina Faso.