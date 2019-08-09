UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, June 2019

Highlights

• In the Diffa region, 23 attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) against civilians and four inter-community conflicts were registered in June (OCHA). 23 civilians, including one humanitarian staff from NGO, were killed and 26 (14 women, 1 girl and 6 boys) were abducted

• In June, the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) conducted two multisectoral assessments (MSA) in the Diffa Region, and three rapid protection evaluations (ERP) and one flash evaluation in the Tillaberi region. The RRM partners provided non-food items (NFI) to 989 displaced families in Diffa, Tillaberi and Tahoua regions

• In the Maradi region in June, UNHCR and the government registered 16,871 refugees. UNICEF and the Maradi regional WASH department intervened in 11 host villages for the treatment of 14 wells and the rehabilitation of 6 water infrastructures. UNICEF also facilitated and coordinated the WASH response of the RRM partners, for the distribution of water treatment products and sensitization sessions for 1,828 households in the same host villages

• At the end of June, Niger had recorded a total of 9,614 measles cases with 49 deaths. Vaccination responses have been put in place since the beginning of the year. In June a campaign was organized in Tabelot (Agadez) health area, in epidemic this month, reaching 7,624 children (9 months - 14 years) out of 6,169 targeted

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.26 million

children in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger

2.3 million

people in need (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

380,166

Children affected by SAM nationwide (OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

38,668

Internally displaced children in Tillabéri / Tahoua, out of

76,634 Internally displaced people in Tillabéri / Tahoua (cluster protection, 31/05/19)

10,019 Children refugees in Maradi, out of

18,171 Refugees in Maradi (UNHCR, May 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 45.9 millions