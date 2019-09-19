UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, July 2019

Highlights

• In the Maradi region in July, UNHCR and the government registered 35,055 Nigerian refugees, settled in host families. UNICEF and the Maradi regional WASH department intervened in 11 host villages for the treatment of 14 wells and the rehabilitation of 6 water infrastructures.

UNICEF also facilitated and coordinated the WASH response of the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) partners.

• As of July 31, floods have already caused the death of 22 people with more than 1,500 households affected. This situation is likely to worsen according to the recent regional weather forecasts. UNICEF assists the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Relief and the Directorate General of Civil Defence for the electronic data collection of the impact, and for the multisectoral response.

• In July, the RRM conducted five multisectoral assessments, 4 in the Tillabéri region and one in the Diffa Region. Furthermore, three rapid protection evaluations (ERP) were conducted in the Tillabéri region.

• At the end of July, Niger recorded 9,706 cases of measles and 52 deaths.

Response campaigns have been organized across the country reaching so far 726,716 children (883 687 targeted). UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health through the provision of 424,900 doses of vaccines and operational cost for vaccination response at the beginning of the year in Diffa region.