Niger + 2 more
UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, January - December 2019
Attachments
Highlights
- The security deteriorated through the year due to the actions of non-state armed Groups (NSAGs) in Niger. The regions of Diffa, Tillabery, Tahoua and Maradi were the most affected by this situation, which impacted directly UNICEF’s programme delivery.
- Humanitarian access continues to be a major constraint, due to the security context and government restrictions mainly in the Tillaberi and Tahoua region. About 10,000 newly displaced people for 1,800 households are still deprived of emergency assistance in Tillabery since the imposition of armed escorts on the humanitarian community.
- On 10 December 2019, assailants struck a Nigerien military camp close to the settlement of Inates on the border with Mali, killing more than 70 soldiers in the deadliest attack on security forces in the country’s history.
- By December 31st, 2019, 115 schools were closed in Niger due to security reasons from which 111 in Tillabery region. Twenty-nine schools were attacked in the Tillabery region, and among them 14 were burned.
- 10,207 cases of measles were recorded in 2019 in Niger, with 55 deaths, affecting almost all health districts. UNICEF has contributed to the response to the measles epidemics this year through the purchase and supply of vaccines, as well as operational costs.