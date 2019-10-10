UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, August 2019

Highlights

• A multi-sectoral assessment conducted by the Rapid Response Mechanism in 40 villages in the Maradi region found that refugees and host communities are in urgent need of shelter, household items, food security, nutrition, education, wash and protection assistance. 39,703 refugees have so far fled from atrocities in the Nigerian states of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kastina.

• A substantial increase in violent attacks attributed to non-state armed groups led to a deteriorating security situation in Tillabéri region.

• In Diffa region, the number of displaced people continues to grow steadily since March 2019 due to attacks by armed groups. 26 attacks against civilians and military were registered this month, with 29 civilian casualties.

A general increase in kidnapping cases was observed. 40 people were abducted (including 11 women) this month alone, and from January to the end of August 2019, a total of 48 children were abducted (33 girls). In August 2019 alone, Child Protection actors reported 17 abducted children (8 girls).

• As of August 31, 2019, the floods have already caused 24 deaths and affected over 4,000 households. This situation is expected to worsen according to recent regional weather forecasts. UNICEF assists the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Relief and the Directorate General of Civil Protection in collecting electronic data collection and carrying out multisectoral relief interventions.