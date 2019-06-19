UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, April 2019

Highlights

• In the Diffa region, for the first time, the premises of an NGO, have been targeted presumably by non-state armed groups (NSAG). The premises have been burned down and equipment looted

• In the Diffa region 20 attacks against civilians and military forces by NSAG were registered. 20 civilians were killed and 8 abducted (including 4 women). The arrivals of new displaced people continue to increase since the attacks of March 2019, reaching 24,337 people in 25 host sites, out of which two host over 10,000 people

• In April 2019, the Rapid Response Mechanism (ACF, ACTED, DRC, IRC, the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Relief - MAH / GC, OCHA, UNICEF and WFP), conducted 3 multisectoral assessments (MSA) 2 in the Diffa region and 1 in the Tillaberi region. Four (4) protection rapid assessment were conducted in the Diffa region. The RRM also provided non-food items (NFI) to 1928 families and shelters to 518 families in 2 regions (Diffa and Tillaberi).

• In April, Niger reported 6,420 cases of measles with 30 deaths, in a context of a stock-out of measles routine vaccines. Vaccination campaigns though, are planned in health areas in epidemic in May. As for meningitis, while 584 cases with 56 deaths have also been registered, no health has reached the epidemic threshold yet.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.26 million children in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger

2.3 million people in need

(OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

380,166 Children affected by SAM nationwide

(OCHA, Humanitarian Response Plan Niger, 2019)

34,469 Internally displaced children in Tillabéri / Tahoua, out of

62,671 Internally displaced people in Tillabéri / Tahoua (cluster protection, 28/02/19)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 2.3 million people in Niger need humanitarian assistance, including 1.3 children. The needs analysis shows the persistence of five major crises affecting the country: food insecurity (1.5 million people estimated in need), malnutrition (1.8 million people), epidemics (600,000 children), floods (170,000 people) and population movements due to conflict or migration (478,000 people).

In the regions of Tillabéri and Tahoua, the security situation remains worrying and characterized by the continued activism of armed groups in northern Tillabéri and on the border strip with Burkina Faso and inter-community tensions observed mainly in the Tillabéri region. According to the protection cluster, 16 villages in the commune of Torodi and 17 villages in the commune of Makalondi, all bordering Burkina Faso, are at high risk of population movements due to the activism of the GANE.

In several regions the installation of displaced populations in spontaneous sites in some cases can be cause of concern for different reasons (security, protection, occupation of private land, etc..). Discussions between the humanitarian community and the government have been launched to identify strategies for the delocalization of displaced populations in specific cases and in respect of humanitarian international laws. .