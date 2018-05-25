UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 March 2018

Highlights

▪ In March, in the Diffa region, attacks by non-state armed groups and inter-community conflict continued. Seven civilians were killed, including a 15-year old boy. Kidnappings for ransom continued as well. A 3-month multi-forces military operations is being prepared against the non-state armed-groups in the Islands and along the Komadougou river.

▪ According to the protection cluster, while the access to the Island of Lake Chad is still officially forbidden, over 1,200 people have decided to return there regardless of the risk, given the hard livingconditions and the lack of economic opportunities in spontaneous displacement sites.

▪ Between 9 and 11 March 2018, new population movements were registered in the north of the department of Ayorou.797 households escaped attacks and threats from non-state armed groups, and the arrivals continued for a few days reaching over 1,300 households.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview, 2.3 million people will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2018 in Niger. The needs analysis shows the persistence of five major crises affecting the country: food insecurity (1.4 million people estimated in need), malnutrition (1.7 million people), epidemics (1,170,000 people), floods (170,000 people) and population movements due to conflict or migration (392,305 people).

In March over 1,300 families settled down in a site two kilometers from the town of Inates, in the north of Ayorou department. The protection cluster and the government carried out rapid missions in the area, but given the very complex and volatile security context, as well as the difficult access to the area, the first multi-sectoral assessment and interventions were postponed to April.

The fodder deficit in 2018 has already caused the school abandon of 4,159 children in Agadez region (27 per cent of the enrolled children in the region) according to an evaluation conducted by the education working group of Agadez. The main recommendation was the rapid activation of school canteens, the setting up of sale points at reduced costs for fodder and cereals, the tutoring system for children whose families left in search of fodder and other recommendations aiming at increasing the opportunities for pastoralist communities to feed their livestock. UNICEF has pre-positioned NFI to support host families and is planning their distribution.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, visited Tillabery and Diffa in March. She praised the government for the positive steps taken, including the decision to develop an IDP law incorporating the provisions of the Kampala Convention into domestic law. She recommended that the authorities of Niger intensify their efforts and devote greater resources and attention to the needs of IDPs, in collaboration with international partners.