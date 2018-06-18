UNICEF Niger Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 April 2018

Highlights

Community-based violence in Tillabery region (Abala and Efrakane), at the border with Mali, resulted in the death of over 40 civilians between 26 and 28 April. Community-based tensions intensified due to cross-border movements of non-state armed groups from Mali to the Tillabéri region.

Violence against civilians included armed banditry, cattle theft, and the kidnapping of a humanitarian aid worker from an international NGO on 11 April, between Ayorou and Inates;

In April, humanitarian access was restricted in the department of Bosso and along the Komadougou river, due to military operations.

This restriction impacted ongoing humanitarian assistance in the area (some being delayed, other interrupted), including mobile clinics, the supply of medicine to health centers, food distributions and water point rehabilitation.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview, 2.3 million people will be in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger. The needs analysis shows the persistence of five major crises affecting the country: food insecurity (1.4 million people estimated in need), malnutrition (1.7 million people), epidemics (1,170,000 people), floods (170,000 people) and population movements due to conflict or migration (392,305 people).

In April, the monitors from protection cluster estimated that around 11,000 people (out of which 60% are children) were forcibly displaced in Tillabery region, and that they were disseminated over 14 sites in 2 departments (the North of Ayorou and Banibangou). One multisectoral assessment was carried in one of the sites hosting displaced populations (Takanchalok) by the Rapid Response Mechanism, and acute vulnerabilities were identified in all sectors.

Emergency interventions, including through the Rapid Response Mechanism, reached the newly displaced populations in Inates, particularly non-food items distribution to 1,223 households and food aid from WFP, as well as wash interventions (including distribution of home-based water treatment products and hygiene sensitization sessions). But given the very complex and volatile security context combined with difficult road access, planned interventions in Takanchalok and other sites remained very challenging. The Civilo-Military Coordination was activated in April to support humanitarian actors’ field activities.