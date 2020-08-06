UNICEF Niger COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9: 22 June to 20 July 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of the end of the reporting period, Niger registered 1,105 cases of COVID-19, 1,014 patients healed, 69 deaths, 9,197 followed contacts, with a decreasing trend in cases.

Even if the rate of imported cases is high, local transmission is still active. 4 out of 8 regions didn’t report any cases for at least 2 weeks. UNICEF works closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters).

As part of the national COVID-19 response plan, UNICEF is providing technical support to the government of Niger to scale-up the national safety net program to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the most vulnerable population, with a special focus on children and women needs. UNICEF continues to support the back to school activities by providing the Ministry of Education with Education and WASH supplies, technical assistance, key messages about COVID-19 prevention and a monitoring system based on RapidPro. UNICEF assists particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision and it is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and sub-national level. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group and has been appointed UN supply and procurement coordinator for COVID-19 pandemic.