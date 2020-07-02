UNICEF Niger COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8: 8 to 21 June 2020

Situation in Numbers

1,036 COVID-19 confirmed cases

67 deaths 6,47% Lethality rate (Ministère de la Santé Publique, June 21, 2020)

US$ 17.4 M funding required

3,800,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures/reopening

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of the end of the reporting period, Niger registered 1,036 cases of COVID-19, 911 patients healed, 67 deaths and a total of 6,170 patients tested for the virus. The number of confirmed cases among health care providers was 184. Since June 16th (29 active cases), an increase in the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases was observed. Those cases were mainly imported from neighbouring countries. An updated version of the Global Response Plan to Coronavirus Pandemic of the Government of Niger was released at the end of May, with a reinforced multisectoral approach, and specific sectorial plans (resilience of education system, revised plan to support populations affected by nutritional and food insecurity, analysis and proposed measures to address socio-economic impacts of the disease). UNICEF continues to work closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). UNICEF assists particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision. UNICEF is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and subnational level and is an active member of the others. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group and has been appointed UN supply and procurement coordinator for COVID-19 pandemic.